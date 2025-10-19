Alia Bhatt Joins Kapoor Family For Pre-Diwali Dhanteras Celebration

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAlia Bhatt Joins Kapoor Family For Pre-Diwali Dhanteras Celebration

Alia Bhatt celebrated Dhanteras with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and the Kapoor family, looking stunning in a golden saree. The actress recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for “Jigra.”

By : IANS | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Alia Bhatt celebrated the auspicious festival of Dhanteras with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and her in-laws.

The 'Do Dooni Chaar' actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram account and dropped a picture, giving an insight into the Kapoor pre-Diwali festivities.

Alia looked absolutely gorgeous in a shimmery golden saree with a matching blouse. The 'Gangubai Kothewali' actress completed her ethnic look with a complementary choker and a matching mangteeka.

Alia decided to keep her hair open with a middle parting, with her makeup golden-based.

Aside from Alia and Neetu, the snapshot further features Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma, who were also looking gorgeous in desi attire. We could also see other ladies from the Kapoor clan in the still.

Alia recently bagged the Filmfare Award for 'Best Actress' for her performance in “Jigra.”

Revealing that she wished that she could have been there in person to receive the honor, Alia penned a heartfelt note on her IG.

The 'Dear Zindagi' actress wrote, “This one will always stay closest to my heart … not just for the story we told, but for the incredible people who gave it life. @vasanbala, thank you for seeing it the way you did. @vedangraina, #VivekGomber, #ManojPahwa, @rahulr_23, @yuvvrajjviijan , @dheerhira.. thank you for the honesty you brought to every frame. So grateful to @filmfare for the honour, and to everyone who found a piece of themselves in this film. (sic)”

“I wish I could’ve been there to hold that moment in person, but my heart is full all the same. It felt truly full circle @karanjohar, @dharmamovies, @grish1234 and @eternalsunshineproduction coming together for this one. And I’ll always be thankful for my real-life Jigra, @shaheenb for being my calm through it all. For now, all I can say is “Taara na disse, ya chaann kho jaawe. Tenu sang rakhna,” she added.

Revealing why Alia was not present at the award ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan shared, "Alia couldn't be here because she is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Instagram Jigra Alia Bhatt Dhanteras 2025 Alia Bhatt Filmfare Award
