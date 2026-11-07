Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt shared intimate photos from daughter Raha's fourth birthday.

Cartoon-themed celebration featured family portraits and fun activities.

Ranbir Kapoor recently called Raha the 'diya' of his life.

Alia often praises Ranbir's sensitive, hands-on fathering style.

Alia Bhatt treated her massive fanbase to a delightful surprise by sharing a series of inside pictures from her daughter Raha Kapoor's fourth birthday celebrations. Taking to her official social media account on Saturday, the proud mother gave a rare and heartwarming glimpse into the intimate and cartoon themed bash hosted alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor. From adorable family portraits to colourful decorations and fun activities, the beautiful photo series perfectly captured the immense joy, love, and special moments that unfolded during their little girl's private birthday celebration.

A Cartoon-Themed Bash And The 'Little Unicorn'

Documenting the joyous occasion, Alia shared a carousel of images that perfectly captured the fun-filled vibe of the event. The first picture featured a beautiful family portrait of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor celebrating their daughter's special day together. She captioned the frame, "she's 4", accompanied by a teary-eyed and a rainbow emoji. Another endearing photograph showed little Raha walking barefoot across a lawn. Dressed in a grey checked outfit paired with a floral skirt, the birthday girl sported multiple tiny hair sections decorated with colourful clips. Alia fondly captioned this adorable frame, "our little unicorn".

The actress also shared a close-up, mother-daughter moment where she can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Raha’s cheek, simply captioning it, "obsessed". Other pictures from the bash included Raha colouring a rainbow-themed sheet and a glimpse of a custom birthday cake featuring hand-drawn cartoon characters, which Alia captioned, "blessed".

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The final slide featured Alia posing happily in front of a colourful birthday backdrop decorated with balloons, a cartoon-style bus, and a signboard that read "Raha's 4th Birthday". She captioned the concluding picture, "& ever".

The 'Diya' Of Ranbir Kapoor's Life

The birthday post comes shortly after Ranbir Kapoor made headlines for his emotional remarks about fatherhood. During a recent conversation surrounding his highly anticipated film Ramayana, the actor lovingly described Raha as the "diya" (lamp) of his life. He shared that the coincidence of playing Lord Ram on screen while embracing fatherhood in real life has been a profound turning point for him, significantly changing his priorities and outlook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

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Alia, too, has frequently spoken about Ranbir's parenting style, previously describing him as a sensitive and hands-on father whose deep love for Raha is evident in every interaction. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence on April 14, 2022. The couple announced their pregnancy in June that year and welcomed their first child, Raha, on November 6, 2022.