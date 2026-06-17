Alia Bhatt Finally Answers Fans Asking ‘Where’s Sharvari?’, Drops New Alpha Stills

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YRF's action-thriller Alpha releases globally on July 10.

The teaser for Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol, has already generated significant buzz across social media. However, after the teaser dropped, many fans were left asking one question: “Where is Sharvari?” Now, Alia Bhatt has responded to the growing curiosity in her own playful way.

The upcoming action thriller has been one of the most talked-about films in recent weeks. While the teaser offered glimpses of Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, Sharvari was notably absent, prompting fans to speculate about her role and wonder why she was not featured.

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Alia Bhatt’s Playful Response Wins Fans Over

Shortly after the teaser’s release, social media was flooded with comments questioning Sharvari’s absence. Some viewers even suggested that the makers might be planning a separate reveal for the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Addressing the fan chatter, Alia Bhatt shared a series of photographs with Sharvari on Instagram. In the pictures, both actresses can be seen posing together while wearing Alpha T-shirts.

While the images quickly grabbed attention, it was Alia’s caption that truly caught fans’ eyes. Referencing the ongoing discussion online, she simply wrote: “Where is Sharvari?”

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Fans Shower Love On Alpha Stars

Alia’s post has since gone viral, with fans expressing their excitement in the comments section. Many praised the duo and celebrated seeing the film’s leading ladies together.

One fan commented, “Finally, the Alpha girls are together,” while another wrote, “Alpha girls.” The enthusiastic response reflects the growing anticipation surrounding the film.

Alpha Trailer Raises Excitement Further

The trailer for Alpha has now been released, giving audiences a closer look at the action-packed world of the film. It features powerful fight sequences involving Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, while also offering glimpses of Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

Adding to the excitement, the trailer’s closing moments feature an appearance by Hrithik Roshan, a reveal that has generated considerable buzz among viewers.

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Produced under Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, Alpha is an action-thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 10 .