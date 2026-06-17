Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAlia Bhatt Finally Answers Fans Asking ‘Where’s Sharvari?’, Drops New Alpha Stills

Alia Bhatt Finally Answers Fans Asking ‘Where’s Sharvari?’, Drops New Alpha Stills

Ahead of the Alpha teaser release today, Alia Bhatt responded to fans’ “Where is Sharvari?” queries.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Curated By: ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • YRF's action-thriller Alpha releases globally on July 10.

The teaser for Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol, has already generated significant buzz across social media. However, after the teaser dropped, many fans were left asking one question: “Where is Sharvari?” Now, Alia Bhatt has responded to the growing curiosity in her own playful way.

The upcoming action thriller has been one of the most talked-about films in recent weeks. While the teaser offered glimpses of Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, Sharvari was notably absent, prompting fans to speculate about her role and wonder why she was not featured.

ALSO READ |Young People Paying Attention’: Imtiaz Ali Says Audience Sat In Silence Throughout Main Vaapas Aaunga

Alia Bhatt’s Playful Response Wins Fans Over

Shortly after the teaser’s release, social media was flooded with comments questioning Sharvari’s absence. Some viewers even suggested that the makers might be planning a separate reveal for the actress.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Addressing the fan chatter, Alia Bhatt shared a series of photographs with Sharvari on Instagram. In the pictures, both actresses can be seen posing together while wearing Alpha T-shirts.

While the images quickly grabbed attention, it was Alia’s caption that truly caught fans’ eyes. Referencing the ongoing discussion online, she simply wrote: “Where is Sharvari?”

ALSO READ | Tuesday Box Office Collection: ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’, ‘Haunted 3D’ Pull Crowds; ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Faces Tough Run

Fans Shower Love On Alpha Stars

Alia’s post has since gone viral, with fans expressing their excitement in the comments section. Many praised the duo and celebrated seeing the film’s leading ladies together.

One fan commented, “Finally, the Alpha girls are together,” while another wrote, “Alpha girls.” The enthusiastic response reflects the growing anticipation surrounding the film.

Alpha Trailer Raises Excitement Further

The trailer for Alpha has now been released, giving audiences a closer look at the action-packed world of the film. It features powerful fight sequences involving Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, while also offering glimpses of Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

Adding to the excitement, the trailer’s closing moments feature an appearance by Hrithik Roshan, a reveal that has generated considerable buzz among viewers.

ALSO READ | Shrek 5 Trailer Finally Drops; Shrek, Fiona And Donkey Land In Jail

Produced under Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, Alpha is an action-thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 10 .

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the film Alpha scheduled for release?

Alpha is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 10. It is part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 17 Jun 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Sharvari Alpha
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Alia Bhatt Finally Answers Fans Asking ‘Where’s Sharvari?’, Drops New Alpha Stills
Alia Bhatt Finally Answers Fans Asking ‘Where’s Sharvari?’, Drops New Alpha Stills
Celebrities
The Mummy Star Arnold Vosloo Makes Indian Cinema Debut In Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali
The Mummy Star Arnold Vosloo Makes Indian Cinema Debut In Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali
Celebrities
AICWA Demands SIT Probe Into Kumkum Bhagya Actor Sanchita Ugale’s Death; Writes To Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
AICWA Demands SIT Probe Into Kumkum Bhagya Actor’s Death; Writes To Maharashtra CM
Celebrities
'Suicide Sabse Bada Paap Hai': Ravi Kishan Reacts To Sanchita Ugale's Death; Stresses Importance Of Meditation
'Suicide Sabse Bada Paap Hai': Ravi Kishan Reacts To Sanchita Ugale's Death; Stresses Importance Of Meditation
Advertisement

Videos

BIG CLAIM: Names of 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Amid Alleged Defection to Shinde Camp Surface
BIG POLITICAL CLAIM: After Maharashtra, UP Buzz on SP Split as Rajbhar Sparks Fresh Controversy
BIG REACTION: Sanjay Nirupam Defends Shinde Camp as Uddhav Sena Faces Internal Turmoil Claims
BIG BREAKING: Lok Sabha Speaker Meets Shinde as Uddhav Camp Faces Major MP Merger Claims
Uttar Pradesh Politics: CM criticises pre-2017 law and order in Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget