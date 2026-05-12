Alia Bhatt Brings Old-Hollywood Glamour To Cannes 2026 In Stunning Corset Gown; See Pic

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhatt's upcoming films include 'Alpha' and 'Love and War'.

Alia Bhatt has finally arrived at the Cannes Film Festival, and her first look is everything fans were hoping for. The actor stepped out in a stunning structured corset ball gown that had a very princess-like feel to it, keeping her accessories minimal and letting the dress speak for itself. She is attending the festival this year as the global brand ambassador of a beauty brand.

This is Alia's second time at Cannes. She first made her debut at the French Riviera in 2025 and is back on the red carpet once again, proving that she is very much at home at one of the world's most celebrated film festivals.

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The Look That Is Winning the Internet

The ball gown Alia chose for her first appearance was hard to miss. Structured at the top with a corset-style bodice, the dress had a full, sweeping silhouette that gave it that fairytale quality people are talking about. She kept things clean and unfussy with her accessories, which only made the gown stand out even more. The overall look was elegant, considered and very much red carpet-ready.

For someone attending Cannes as the face of a beauty brand, the outfit struck exactly the right note. It was glamorous without being over the top, and polished without looking too stiff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

A Familiar Face at an Iconic Festival

This is not Alia's first time navigating the spotlight at Cannes. Having made her debut at the festival in 2025, she already knows the drill. This year, she is back with the same confidence, and if her first look is anything to go by, she is only getting better at this.

On the work front, she has two big films lined up. Alpha, co-starring Sharvari, and Love and War, where she appears alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal.

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A Brief Cloud Over the Celebrations

While Alia's look is turning heads on the ground, there is something else connected to her name that has been making noise on the internet. A beauty brand she represents posted a video on Instagram that showed posters of several female actors being unveiled from the top of the famous Martinez hotel in Cannes. The video was celebratory in nature, but viewers quickly noticed something, or rather someone, missing.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been associated with the same brand for many years and has long been its face in India, did not feature in any of the posters. Fans were not happy about it. Many took to the comments section to point out the absence and express their disappointment. The brand has not responded to the backlash so far.