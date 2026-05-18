Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zafar and Fazli married in 2009, have two children.

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar is celebrating his 46th birthday today, on May 18. While millions of fans across Pakistan and India know him for his music and films, very few know the story behind his personal life. And honestly, it is quite a story.

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How Ali Zafar Met The Love Of His Life?

Ali Zafar is not just a singer and actor. He has been painting since the age of 8, and it is this very passion that brought him face-to-face with his wife. Back in 2000, Ali was painting in a hotel lobby when he first met Ayesha Fazli. He fell for her right then, and the two have been together ever since.

Their friendship gradually turned into love, and after a long courtship, Ali decided to take things forward. His family visited Ayesha's home with a marriage proposal. What makes the moment even more endearing is that Ayesha's family had no idea how big a star Ali was in Pakistan.

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Ali Zafar, Ayesha Fazli Were Kidnapped In 2008

The couple's journey together has not always been easy. According to India Today, in 2008, Ali and Ayesha were returning home after a dinner date when they were kidnapped. Their families paid lakhs of rupees in ransom before the two were released safely. The identity of the kidnappers was never revealed.

Despite that terrifying experience, the couple stayed strong. Ali Zafar and Ayesha Fazli got married on July 28, 2009, in Lahore. They now have two children together, a son named Azan Zafar and a daughter named Aliza Zafar.