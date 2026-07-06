Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Team Up As Lead Pair In Shashie Vermaa’s Next Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Scheduled for theatrical release in April 2027.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to share the screen as a romantic lead pair for the first time in an untitled situational comedy directed by Shashie Vermaa. Although the two actors have appeared together in the popular Fukrey franchise, they have never been cast opposite each other until now. Backed by Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions, the film is set in Delhi and also stars Kumud Mishra in a pivotal role. The comedy is expected to blend humour with everyday emotions and social observations. Production is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026 ahead of a theatrical release in April 2027.

Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha Film

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will headline an untitled situational comedy directed by actor-writer-director Shashie Vermaa. Set in Delhi, the film promises a slice-of-life story filled with humour, relationships and social commentary. The project marks the first time the real-life couple will play opposite each other despite having previously featured together in the Fukrey films.

Sharing his excitement, Ali Fazal said, “I’ve always believed that the best comedies come from honest characters and believable situations. The moment I read this script, I knew there was something special about it. It’s also exciting to finally explore a completely new dynamic with Richa on screen, and I’m really looking forward to what we’ll create together. Shashie Sir's work is truly something I have followed and have wanted to work with him, and that is also a huge reason for me to be part of this project.

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Richa Chadha And Shashie Vermaa Speak

Richa Chadha said the script immediately appealed to her because of its grounded storytelling and relatable characters.

She said, “What drew me in was the simplicity and authenticity of the writing. It’s funny, emotional and deeply rooted in everyday life with a great social commentary angle to the story. Ali and I have shared the screen before, but never quite like this, and I’m genuinely excited for audiences to see us together in an entirely new space. The story reminded me of my first school days, which were in Jamuna Paar in Delhi, and I am very excited to share the screen with Ali, who's a gifted actor. We have never had the opportunity to work together in this capacity; previously, we worked on Fukrey, which was more of an adversarial role.

Director Shashie Vermaa described Delhi as an integral part of the narrative and said, “This is a story that celebrates people, relationships, the lens of society and the chaos that a small moment can bring in someone’s life that can turn it all topsy-turvy. Delhi itself is almost a character in the film. Having performers like Ali, Richa and Kumud brings incredible depth, spontaneity and heart to the world we’ve created, and I can’t wait to begin filming.”

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Release Timeline

The film is backed by Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions, with Kumud Mishra playing a key role alongside the lead pair. Producer Mukesh Giri said the film stood out because of its humour and relatable storytelling, adding that bringing Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha together as an on-screen couple made the project even more exciting. The untitled comedy is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026 and is scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2027.

After years of sharing the screen in the Fukrey universe, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will finally be seen opposite each other in a film built around their chemistry, making the upcoming comedy one of their most anticipated collaborations.