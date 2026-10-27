Alan Dysert died on October 23, 2026, at the age of 75. His wife, Michele Dysert, shared the news in an emotional Facebook post.
Alan Dysert Dies At 75: Wife Michele Shares Heartbreaking News In Emotional Post
‘All My Children’ actor Alan Dysert has died at 75. His wife, Michele, shared an emotional tribute, while his autobiography revealed his battle with incurable cancer.
- Actor Alan Dysert, 75, 'All My Children' star, died.
- His wife Michele announced death; he battled incurable cancer.
- Dysert portrayed devious con man Sean Cudahy.
- His career spanned TV, films, and production work.
Actor Alan Dysert, best known for playing Sean Cudahy in the American television soap opera All My Children, has died at the age of 75. According to Deadline, his wife, Michele Dysert, announced his death in an emotional Facebook post on Sunday. She revealed that the actor passed away on October 23, 2026, while remembering their life together and his love for storytelling. Although his wife did not disclose the cause of death, Dysert had spoken about his diagnosis of a rare, aggressive, and incurable cancer in his 2023 autobiography, ‘Lights, Camera, Cancer!’.
Alan Dysert's All My Children Role
Dysert became widely recognised for portraying Sean Cudahy in All My Children. According to the report, he appeared in 79 episodes between 1980 and 1990. His character was a witty yet devious con man and villain, offering a contrast to his brother, Tom Cudahy, played by Richard Shoberg. The role established Dysert as a familiar face among viewers of the long-running American soap opera.
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Beyond television, he appeared in films, including Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie. He also worked as a producer on projects such as The Grift, Becoming Jesse Tate, The Senator, and My Many Sons. His most recent project mentioned in the report was The Legend of Van Dorn, released in 2026.
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Wife Michele Dysert Shares Emotional Tribute
Michele Dysert announced her husband's death through a Facebook post on Sunday, expressing her grief and gratitude for their life together.
“My heart is broken as I share that my beloved husband, Alan, passed away on October 23, 2026. While I am struggling to imagine life without him, I am forever grateful to have experienced what so many people spend their lives searching for — the love of a lifetime," Michele's post on Facebook read.
She also remembered his personality, humour and passion for sharing stories.
“Alan had an incredible gift for storytelling, a wonderful sense of humor, an adventurous spirit, and a personality that could fill any room,” Michele Dysert wrote. “His life was filled with remarkable experiences, fascinating people, and enough stories for several lifetimes. And he loved sharing them," she added.
Alan Dysert's Cancer Diagnosis
Dysert had discussed his health struggles in his 2023 autobiography, ‘Lights, Camera, Cancer!’. According to the book's synopsis, he had been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive and incurable form of cancer.
The synopsis also detailed the extent of his treatment, including “four major cancer-related surgeries, one recurrence, many rounds of chemotherapy and 29 CT scans to date.”
His wife did not reveal whether the illness was the cause of his death. Alan Dysert leaves behind a body of work spanning television, films and production. His performance as Sean Cudahy on ‘All My Children’ remains a defining part of his career, while his wife's tribute offers a glimpse into the life he shared beyond the screen.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did actor Alan Dysert pass away?
What role made Alan Dysert widely recognized?
He was best known for portraying Sean Cudahy in the American soap opera All My Children. He appeared in 79 episodes between 1980 and 1990 as a witty con man.
What other projects was Alan Dysert involved in?
Beyond television, he acted in films like Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie and produced projects such as The Grift. His most recent mentioned project was The Legend of Van Dorn (2026).
Did Alan Dysert have any known health conditions?
Yes, he had been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive, and incurable form of cancer. He discussed this in his 2023 autobiography, ‘Lights, Camera, Cancer!’, though his wife didn't disclose the cause of death.