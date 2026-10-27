Alan Dysert Dies At 75: Wife Michele Shares Heartbreaking News In Emotional Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Alan Dysert, 75, 'All My Children' star, died.

His wife Michele announced death; he battled incurable cancer.

Dysert portrayed devious con man Sean Cudahy.

His career spanned TV, films, and production work.

Actor Alan Dysert, best known for playing Sean Cudahy in the American television soap opera All My Children, has died at the age of 75. According to Deadline, his wife, Michele Dysert, announced his death in an emotional Facebook post on Sunday. She revealed that the actor passed away on October 23, 2026, while remembering their life together and his love for storytelling. Although his wife did not disclose the cause of death, Dysert had spoken about his diagnosis of a rare, aggressive, and incurable cancer in his 2023 autobiography, ‘Lights, Camera, Cancer!’.

Alan Dysert's All My Children Role

Dysert became widely recognised for portraying Sean Cudahy in All My Children. According to the report, he appeared in 79 episodes between 1980 and 1990. His character was a witty yet devious con man and villain, offering a contrast to his brother, Tom Cudahy, played by Richard Shoberg. The role established Dysert as a familiar face among viewers of the long-running American soap opera.

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Beyond television, he appeared in films, including Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie. He also worked as a producer on projects such as The Grift, Becoming Jesse Tate, The Senator, and My Many Sons. His most recent project mentioned in the report was The Legend of Van Dorn, released in 2026.

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Wife Michele Dysert Shares Emotional Tribute

Michele Dysert announced her husband's death through a Facebook post on Sunday, expressing her grief and gratitude for their life together.

“My heart is broken as I share that my beloved husband, Alan, passed away on October 23, 2026. While I am struggling to imagine life without him, I am forever grateful to have experienced what so many people spend their lives searching for — the love of a lifetime," Michele's post on Facebook read.

She also remembered his personality, humour and passion for sharing stories.

“Alan had an incredible gift for storytelling, a wonderful sense of humor, an adventurous spirit, and a personality that could fill any room,” Michele Dysert wrote. “His life was filled with remarkable experiences, fascinating people, and enough stories for several lifetimes. And he loved sharing them," she added.

Alan Dysert's Cancer Diagnosis

Dysert had discussed his health struggles in his 2023 autobiography, ‘Lights, Camera, Cancer!’. According to the book's synopsis, he had been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive and incurable form of cancer.

The synopsis also detailed the extent of his treatment, including “four major cancer-related surgeries, one recurrence, many rounds of chemotherapy and 29 CT scans to date.”

His wife did not reveal whether the illness was the cause of his death. Alan Dysert leaves behind a body of work spanning television, films and production. His performance as Sean Cudahy on ‘All My Children’ remains a defining part of his career, while his wife's tribute offers a glimpse into the life he shared beyond the screen.