Akshaye Khanna Net Worth: Inside His ₹167 Crore Luxury Real Estate & Private Lifestyle

Akshaye Khanna’s ₹167 crore net worth includes a Juhu bungalow, Malabar Hill mansion, and Alibaug farmhouse. Here’s a detailed look at the actor’s quiet fortune, films, and legacy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 03:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Akshaye Khanna remains one of Hindi cinema’s most intriguing personalities—an actor who lets his work speak while deliberately maintaining distance from the noise of fame. Known for his quiet brilliance, the star has built a career defined by thoughtful choices and a lifestyle rooted in minimalism and privacy. From Himalay Putra to his acclaimed performances in Border, Dil Chahta Hai, Section 375, and Drishyam 2, Khanna has consistently chosen substance over visibility, a philosophy that mirrors both his craft and his personal life.

A Legacy of Refinement and a Childhood Away From Spotlight

Born on March 28, 1975, to celebrated actor-politician Vinod Khanna and Geetanjali Talyarkhan—from a well-known Parsi family—Akshaye inherited poise and a naturally reflective temperament. His brother Rahul Khanna also ventured into films, while their grandfather Bobby A. F. S. Talyarkhan was a noted cricket commentator. Akshaye grew up between sports, academics at Bombay International School, and later Lawrence School, Lovedale. He has openly admitted that “academics didn’t excite him,” but tennis did, and acting entered his life gradually rather than as an automatic family calling.

A Career Marked by Impact, Not Volume

Khanna’s early films, including Border, positioned him as one of the most promising actors of his generation. His portrayal of Sid in Dil Chahta Hai remains iconic. Over the years, he navigated genres—comedies like Hungama, thrillers such as Race, and intense dramas including Gandhi My Father. After an extended break in the 2010s, he returned stronger with films like Mom, Ittefaq, Section 375, and Drishyam 2, earning renewed acclaim.

The ₹167 Crore Fortune Rooted in Real Estate

In 2025, Khanna’s estimated net worth stands at ₹167 crore, driven significantly by high-value real estate. His ₹35 crore sea-facing Juhu bungalow, ₹60 crore Malabar Hill mansion, an Alibaug farmhouse, and additional holdings in Mumbai and beyond make property the backbone of his wealth. Analysts estimate his assets have grown nearly 12% in recent years due to both hit films and rising Mumbai luxury property values. His car collection is understated, with a BMW 7 Series reflecting his preference for quiet sophistication over extravagance.

Akshaye Khanna’s world—defined by strategic choices, quiet financial growth, and a life shielded from the spotlight—perfectly mirrors the man he has always been: powerful, private, and effortlessly distinguished.

Embed widget