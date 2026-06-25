Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar suggests laughter emojis for film ratings.

Welcome To The Jungle releases Friday; strong advance sales recorded.

Director Ahmed Khan detailed massive production, 34-actor ensemble.

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of Welcome To The Jungle on Friday, has made an appeal to critics and influencers regarding film reviews. Taking to Instagram, the actor urged them to adopt a different approach when rating movies.

Akshay Wants Critics To Change The Way They Rate Films

Sharing a new poster from the film on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “Critics and influencers, please replace star ratings with laughter emojis.” The poster featured five laughing emojis at the bottom, which reinforced the film’s comedy-first appeal. Akshay paired the request with a photograph of himself with folded hands.

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About Welcome To The Jungle

The third chapter of the beloved Welcome franchise is almost here. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Welcome To The Jungle is gearing up for a theatrical release this Friday, with paid preview shows kicking off at 7:30 pm on June 25.

Advance bookings opened on June 24. According to Sacnilk, the film has already racked up Rs 1.95 crore in advance sales, with over 78,700 tickets sold. Factor in blocked seats, and the total projected collection climbs to around Rs 4.79 crore.

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Director Ahmed Khan recently pulled back the curtain on just how ambitious the production was. With an ensemble cast of 34 actors, some shooting days turned into full-scale operations - nearly 900 crew members, around 50 vanity vans, and upwards of 250 cars on set at a time.

Adding to the pre-release buzz, the makers have dropped a new song, O Mere Balam, giving fans one more reason to book tickets to this madness right away.

True to its franchise DNA, Welcome To The Jungle brings together a jaw-dropping lineup: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Pankaj Dheer, among many others.