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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshay Kumar Wants Critics To Change The Way They Rate Films Ahead Of Welcome To The Jungle Release

Akshay Kumar Wants Critics To Change The Way They Rate Films Ahead Of Welcome To The Jungle Release

Welcome To The Jungle is set to release in theatres on June 26, with paid preview shows having already commenced at 7:30 pm on June 25.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 08:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshay Kumar suggests laughter emojis for film ratings.
  • Welcome To The Jungle releases Friday; strong advance sales recorded.
  • Director Ahmed Khan detailed massive production, 34-actor ensemble.

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of Welcome To The Jungle on Friday, has made an appeal to critics and influencers regarding film reviews. Taking to Instagram, the actor urged them to adopt a different approach when rating movies.

Akshay Wants Critics To Change The Way They Rate Films

Sharing a new poster from the film on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “Critics and influencers, please replace star ratings with laughter emojis.” The poster featured five laughing emojis at the bottom, which reinforced the film’s comedy-first appeal. Akshay paired the request with a photograph of himself with folded hands.

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Akshay Kumar Wants Critics To Change The Way They Rate Films Ahead Of Welcome To The Jungle Release

About Welcome To The Jungle

The third chapter of the beloved Welcome franchise is almost here. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Welcome To The Jungle is gearing up for a theatrical release this Friday, with paid preview shows kicking off at 7:30 pm on June 25. 

Advance bookings opened on June 24. According to Sacnilk, the film has already racked up Rs 1.95 crore in advance sales, with over 78,700 tickets sold. Factor in blocked seats, and the total projected collection climbs to around Rs 4.79 crore.

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Director Ahmed Khan recently pulled back the curtain on just how ambitious the production was. With an ensemble cast of 34 actors, some shooting days turned into full-scale operations - nearly 900 crew members, around 50 vanity vans, and upwards of 250 cars on set at a time. 

Adding to the pre-release buzz, the makers have dropped a new song, O Mere Balam, giving fans one more reason to book tickets to this madness right away. 

True to its franchise DNA, Welcome To The Jungle brings together a jaw-dropping lineup: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Pankaj Dheer, among many others.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What appeal did Akshay Kumar make regarding film reviews?

Akshay Kumar urged critics and influencers to replace traditional star ratings with laughter emojis when reviewing films. He shared this request on Instagram, reinforcing the film's comedy-first appeal.

When is 'Welcome To The Jungle' scheduled for release?

'Welcome To The Jungle' is gearing up for a theatrical release this Friday. Paid preview shows for the film commenced on June 25 at 7:30 pm.

Who directed and produced 'Welcome To The Jungle'?

The third chapter of the 'Welcome' franchise, 'Welcome To The Jungle', is directed by Ahmed Khan. It is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala.

What is the advance booking performance of 'Welcome To The Jungle'?

The film has already racked up Rs 1.95 crore in advance sales, with over 78,700 tickets sold. Including blocked seats, the total projected collection climbs to around Rs 4.79 crore.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 08:32 PM (IST)
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