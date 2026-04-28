Akshay Kumar Dances In Heels To 'Laal Pari' After Jacqueline Fernandez Challenges Him: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar accepted challenge to wear heels and dance.

He danced to 'Laal Pari' in red heels for one minute.

The audience and co-stars celebrated his impressive performance.

Fans praised Akshay for his sport-like, uninhibited attitude.

Akshay Kumar has offered many surprising moments on screen, but this one may be among his most entertaining yet. During the grand finale of Wheel Of Fortune, the actor took an unusual challenge after Jacqueline Fernandez decided it was time for payback. What followed was a hilarious and now-viral moment that had everyone in the studio cheering.

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Akshay Kumar Accepts Jacqueline Fernandez’s Challenge

During the finale episode, Jacqueline and Bhumi Pednekar jokingly complained about Akshay's habit of pulling scary pranks on them. Wanting revenge, Jacqueline gave him task, which was to wear heels and dance for one minute. She added that if he stopped midway, he would need to transfer Rs 1 lakh to her account.

Akshay initially looked worried and said, “Main pehanu? moch voch aajayegi. I have never done it in my life, I am very scared man.”

Dancing To Laal Pari In Red Heels

With Farah Khan encouraging him, Akshay eventually agreed and wore the heels. He then danced to his hit track Laal Pari from Housefull 5, all while balancing in bright red heels.

The actor even twirled confidently, drawing loud reactions from the audience. Soon after, Farah Khan and Bhumi Pednekar joined in, turning the challenge into a full-on celebration.

Farah later asked him to try some extra footwork, which he managed smoothly. Once the one-minute challenge ended, she bowed to him and applauded, clearly impressed by how well he handled it.

The heels eventually broke, prompting Akshay to joke, “Saari aurton ko salaam hai, kaise pehante ho aap log.”

Fans React To Viral Clip

Social media users quickly flooded the internet with reactions. One fan wrote, "All things aside, Akshay has never been insecure about his masculinity and we gotta appreciate that about him."

Another joked, "Such bad quality heels. The heel started bending the moment he put them on. At least respect the man a little and get him better quality ones!"

A third comment read, "Akki is always such a sport".

Another user added, "He’s a progressive person in general, it’s just that he’s a bit money minded and opportunistic and rides on the trend. That’s why sudden transition to nationalistic and religious sentiments when it’s working right now."

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Akshay Kumar’s Next Film

Akshay is currently celebrating the success of Bhooth Bangla, which reunited him with Priyadarshan after more than a decade. The film has crossed Rs 100 crore in India and Rs 150 crore worldwide.

He will next appear in Welcome to the Jungle, which is set for a theatrical release on June 26.