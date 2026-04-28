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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshay Kumar Dances In Heels To 'Laal Pari' After Jacqueline Fernandez Challenges Him: WATCH

Akshay Kumar Dances In Heels To 'Laal Pari' After Jacqueline Fernandez Challenges Him: WATCH

Akshay Kumar danced in heels to Laal Pari during Wheel Of Fortune finale after Jacqueline Fernandez’s challenge. Farah Khan applauded the viral moment.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshay Kumar accepted challenge to wear heels and dance.
  • He danced to 'Laal Pari' in red heels for one minute.
  • The audience and co-stars celebrated his impressive performance.
  • Fans praised Akshay for his sport-like, uninhibited attitude.

Akshay Kumar has offered many surprising moments on screen, but this one may be among his most entertaining yet. During the grand finale of Wheel Of Fortune, the actor took an unusual challenge after Jacqueline Fernandez decided it was time for payback. What followed was a hilarious and now-viral moment that had everyone in the studio cheering.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Returns To Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Teaches Him Bhangra Moves: WATCH

Akshay Kumar Accepts Jacqueline Fernandez’s Challenge

Akshay dancing with heels wasn't in my 2026 bingo card 🤣
by u/shawerma114 in BollyBlindsNGossip

During the finale episode, Jacqueline and Bhumi Pednekar jokingly complained about Akshay's habit of pulling scary pranks on them. Wanting revenge, Jacqueline gave him task, which was to wear heels and dance for one minute. She added that if he stopped midway, he would need to transfer Rs 1 lakh to her account.

Akshay initially looked worried and said, “Main pehanu? moch voch aajayegi. I have never done it in my life, I am very scared man.”

Dancing To Laal Pari In Red Heels

With Farah Khan encouraging him, Akshay eventually agreed and wore the heels. He then danced to his hit track Laal Pari from Housefull 5, all while balancing in bright red heels.

The actor even twirled confidently, drawing loud reactions from the audience. Soon after, Farah Khan and Bhumi Pednekar joined in, turning the challenge into a full-on celebration.

Farah later asked him to try some extra footwork, which he managed smoothly. Once the one-minute challenge ended, she bowed to him and applauded, clearly impressed by how well he handled it.

The heels eventually broke, prompting Akshay to joke, “Saari aurton ko salaam hai, kaise pehante ho aap log.”

Fans React To Viral Clip

Social media users quickly flooded the internet with reactions. One fan wrote, "All things aside, Akshay has never been insecure about his masculinity and we gotta appreciate that about him."

Another joked, "Such bad quality heels. The heel started bending the moment he put them on. At least respect the man a little and get him better quality ones!"

A third comment read, "Akki is always such a sport".

Another user added, "He’s a progressive person in general, it’s just that he’s a bit money minded and opportunistic and rides on the trend. That’s why sudden transition to nationalistic and religious sentiments when it’s working right now."

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Escorts Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone At Mumbai Airport | WATCH

Akshay Kumar’s Next Film

Akshay is currently celebrating the success of Bhooth Bangla, which reunited him with Priyadarshan after more than a decade. The film has crossed Rs 100 crore in India and Rs 150 crore worldwide.

He will next appear in Welcome to the Jungle, which is set for a theatrical release on June 26.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What challenge did Akshay Kumar accept on Wheel of Fortune?

Akshay Kumar accepted Jacqueline Fernandez's challenge to wear heels and dance for one minute during the show's grand finale.

What song did Akshay Kumar dance to in heels?

Akshay Kumar danced to his hit track 'Laal Pari' from the movie Housefull 4 while wearing bright red heels.

How did the audience and co-stars react to Akshay Kumar's performance?

The audience cheered loudly, and Farah Khan and Bhumi Pednekar joined him, turning the challenge into a celebration. Farah Khan was impressed by his footwork.

What was Akshay Kumar's reaction after the heels broke?

After the heels broke, Akshay Kumar joked,

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Farah Khan Akshay Kumar Jacqueline Fernandez Laal Pari Wheel Of Fortune
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