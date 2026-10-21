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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshay Kumar Tightens Security, Actor's Home To Get Bulletproof Glass After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Akshay Kumar Tightens Security, Actor's Home To Get Bulletproof Glass After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Akshay Kumar has reportedly tightened security at his home, with bulletproof glass being installed after police sources revealed details of the shooters’ alleged target list.

Written By : Mrityunjay Singh |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshay Kumar enhances home security after survey by shooters.
  • Shooters surveyed multiple prominent Bollywood stars' residences before attack.
  • Tiger Shroff was targeted after others had stronger security.

Akshay Kumar has reportedly stepped up security at his Mumbai residence, with work underway to install bulletproof glass, following revelations in the investigation into the recent attack targeting Tiger Shroff. According to police sources cited in reports, the shooters had allegedly surveyed the homes of several prominent Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Security Tightened After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident, Guards Carry MP5 SD6 Guns

Akshay Kumar’s Home Security Tightened

Security arrangements at Akshay Kumar’s residence have reportedly been strengthened, with police personnel deployed outside the property. Police sources said the accused had allegedly conducted reconnaissance of his home before the attack.

Akshay Kumar was reportedly among the celebrities believed to be on the Bishnoi gang’s target list. The reported installation of bulletproof glass comes amid heightened concern over the safety of prominent film personalities.

Tiger Shroff Was Reportedly Not The Original Target

According to police sources, the shooters may initially have been looking to target other high-profile Bollywood stars rather than Tiger Shroff. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were reportedly among those whose homes and offices had been surveyed.

The suspects allegedly could not approach some of these celebrities because of their security arrangements. They then reportedly turned their attention to Tiger Shroff, whom they believed had less protection.

Shooters Allegedly Surveyed Bollywood Stars’ Homes

Reports suggest the shooters arrived in Mumbai around a month before the incident and used auto-rickshaws to visit the homes of several A-list actors. They allegedly asked drivers to take them to celebrities’ residences, claiming they wanted to take photographs.

The drivers reportedly took them to the homes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. The shooters were allegedly instructed to target celebrities with comparatively weaker security.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Two Women Among Four Arrested By Delhi Police Special Cell

How Tiger Shroff Allegedly Became A Target

According to the reports, one auto-rickshaw driver told the suspects that Tiger Shroff regularly visited a football ground in Juhu on Sundays. Acting on this information, the shooters allegedly went to the ground on October 11, but the actor was not there.

They reportedly returned on October 18, this time carrying weapons. The incident and the alleged reconnaissance of other celebrities’ residences are part of the wider investigation.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Akshay Kumar's security been increased?

Akshay Kumar's security has been tightened, with bulletproof glass being installed. This follows revelations that shooters had surveyed his residence and he was reportedly on a target list.

Who were the initial targets of the shooters?

Police sources indicate the shooters initially aimed for other prominent Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. They had surveyed these celebrities' homes and offices.

How did the shooters conduct their reconnaissance?

The shooters arrived in Mumbai a month before the incident and used auto-rickshaws to visit celebrity homes. They reportedly asked drivers to take them to residences of A-list actors, claiming they wanted to take photographs.

Why did the attackers target Tiger Shroff?

The suspects reportedly could not approach other high-profile celebrities due to their strong security arrangements. They then targeted Tiger Shroff, believing he had less protection.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Akshay Kumar Salman Khan Tiger Shroff Firing Incident
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