Akshay Kumar Teases 'Haiwaan' On His 58th Birthday, Says, ‘A Side Of Me You Haven’t Seen Before’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar celebrated birthday, promoting his upcoming film

His message hinted at deceptive appearances, promising a new persona.

Kumar thanked fans, inviting them to watch the film this Friday.

Akshay Kumar is marking his birthday with a message that offers a glimpse into the world of his upcoming film Haiwaan. The actor shared a video on X along with a note reflecting on how appearances can be misleading, suggesting that his new role may show audiences a side of him they have not seen before. Kumar also thanked fans for their continued support and reminded them that Haiwaan is set to arrive in cinemas this Friday. His post comes as anticipation builds around the film, with the actor using his birthday to offer a hint about the character and its darker shades.

Akshay Kumar’s Birthday Message

Sharing the post on his birthday, Akshay Kumar wrote, “On my birthday, a small thought… What looks evil may not always be evil. And what looks good may not always be good.” The actor then connected the thought to Haiwaan, writing, “Maybe that’s what HAIWAAN taught me.”

On my birthday, a small thought…



What looks evil may not always be evil.

And what looks good may not always be good.



Maybe that’s what HAIWAAN taught me.



Thank you for all the love you’ve given me over the years.



This Friday, I’m giving you a side of me you haven’t seen… pic.twitter.com/SyC1l4G9DG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2026

Rather than revealing details about the film, Kumar's message appears to focus on the idea that appearances can be deceptive. His words also suggest that the upcoming film could present his character in a more layered manner than audiences might expect. The video he posted showcased this high-intensity trailer, which introduces Haiwaan, the 98th film directed by Priyadarshan. Featuring Saif Ali Khan, the video showcases a dark, suspense-filled action narrative. Quick cuts show frantic chases, physical confrontations, crashing vehicles, and tense moments involving a young girl named Nandini. Blending emotional stakes with gritty thriller elements, the promo builds drama through rain-soaked visual sequences and sharp sound design, concluding with an announcement for its theatrical release and open advance bookings.

‘A Side Of Me You Haven’t Seen Before’

Kumar used the occasion to thank his fans for the affection they have shown him over the years. “Thank you for all the love you’ve given me over the years,” he wrote, before turning the focus towards Haiwaan.

ALSO READ | National Film Awards: Uddhav Thackeray Says Centre ‘Building A Wall’; Sanjay Raut’s ‘Dimagi Naxals’ Jibe

The actor added, “This Friday, I’m giving you a side of me you haven’t seen before. See you in cinemas.” His message gives little away about the plot but places the emphasis firmly on his performance and the new dimension he believes audiences will see in him.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Drops Adorable Pics From Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Photoshoot: ‘Our Hearts Are Getting Bigger’

Haiwaan Arrives In Cinemas

The birthday post serves as a fresh promotional push for Haiwaan ahead of its theatrical release. Kumar has invited audiences to watch the film in cinemas this Friday, while keeping the details of his character under wraps.

He signed off the message with “Love & Prayers, Akshay”, combining his birthday gratitude with a direct invitation to fans. With the actor promising an unfamiliar side of his screen persona, Haiwaan now carries another point of curiosity for his audience: what exactly does Kumar mean when he says that things which appear good or evil may not necessarily be what they seem?

For now, the answer is being kept for the big screen, with Haiwaan scheduled to release this Friday.