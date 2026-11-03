Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Armed police deployed at Akshay Kumar's Juhu residence.

Tiger Shroff attackers identified Kumar as potential target.

Accused conducted recce; Salman Khan received Y+ security.

Security outside Akshay Kumar’s Juhu residence has been tightened once again, with armed police personnel deployed outside the actor’s home. The move comes following the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff last month, when two motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at his car. One of the attackers reportedly attempted to shoot at close range, but his pistol jammed. The three accused were arrested the following day, with further arrests made as the investigation progressed. So far, 13 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

During police interrogation, the accused reportedly revealed that several other prominent Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, were also on their target list. Following these revelations, security arrangements around Akshay and his residence were enhanced.

Armed Police Personnel Guarding Akshay Kumar’s House

After the accused mentioned Akshay Kumar as a potential target, security around the actor and his residence was increased. Akshay had also installed a bulletproof glass shield outside his Juhu home. Now, armed police personnel have been deployed as part of the heightened security arrangements.

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In a video accessed by ABP News, several security personnel, including police officers and private guards, have been spotted outside the actor’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbourhood. Around half a dozen police personnel are reportedly stationed outside the house, with one officer seen carrying a firearm.

Accused Had Conducted Recce Of Akshay Kumar’s House

During the interrogation, the accused had reportedly revealed that they had also conducted a recce of Akshay Kumar’s residence.

Security around Salman Khan’s residence was also strengthened, as the actor is reportedly among the targets of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Following the attack on Tiger Shroff, commandos were deployed outside Salman’s home. Salman has now been provided Y+ security.

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Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was also seen greeting fans during his customary Sunday Darshan from behind a bulletproof enclosure. Security personnel remained present around him, while his son Abhishek Bachchan was also seen standing guard as the veteran actor waved to fans outside Jalsa.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is set to appear in Golmaal 5, which also features Ajay Devgn. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 8, 2027. Akshay will reportedly essay a negative role in the Rohit Shetty directorial.

The actor was last seen in Haiwaan, which reportedly performed poorly at the box office.