Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar discussed Saiyaara's success during a recent interview.

He forgot lead actors' names, attributing film's success to luck.

Kumar emphasized songs, romance, and audience connection over promotions.

This viral clip sparked debate despite his past praises.

A recent interview featuring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has set social media abuzz after a candid on-air moment while discussing the success of Saiyaara. In the conversation, the actor briefly struggled to recall the names of lead stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, before describing the film’s box office performance as something driven largely by luck, timing and audience response rather than planned promotional efforts.

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Akshay Kumar On What Makes Films Work

During a promotional interview for Welcome To The Jungle, featuring director Ahmed Khan, Akshay Kumar shared his perspective on box office success. He stressed that films often perform well based on timing, audience connection, and organic word of mouth rather than heavily planned promotional strategies.

Referring to hit films in general, he said that success often feels pre-destined, depending on whether a story resonates with viewers.

'Naye Ladke Nayi Ladki' Remark Goes Viral

While discussing recent successes, Akshay attempted to cite Saiyaara as an example. However, he momentarily forgot the names of its lead actors and referred to them simply as “Naye ladke and nayi ladki."

He said, “If it is in the destiny of the film, it runs successfully one way or the other.”

When prompted by filmmaker Ahmed Khan, he identified the film as Saiyaara and continued discussing its success factors.

So Akshay Kumar doesn't even know the name of saiyaara movie stars "aneet and ahaan pandey" and he is legit saying that saiyaara was just a fluke or luck based hit for them..bro wtff😭😭😭?? pic.twitter.com/bvEEbC6Nhu — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) June 27, 2026

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Akshay Credits Music, Romance And ‘Luck’ For Saiyaara’s Success

Expanding on his point, Akshay said that the film did not rely on major promotional events. Instead, he believed its songs and romantic storyline connected strongly with audiences.

He said, "I want to ask, what event did the film have? There was no event. It’s just that its songs worked and the romance in the film worked. That caught on. The boy and the girl performed well, and they were lucky that the film took off."

The clip quickly went viral, drawing a wave of reactions online. While some users saw the moment as a harmless slip, others criticised the “luck” remark, arguing it overlooked the effort put in by the debut actors.

Interestingly, Akshay had earlier praised Saiyaara during its 2025 release, appreciating the success of newcomers and applauding its music and direction.