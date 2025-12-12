Akshay Kumar’s Comic Response To Fan Thanking Him For Akshaye Khanna Steals The Spotlight

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshay Kumar’s Comic Response To Fan Thanking Him For Akshaye Khanna Steals The Spotlight

Akshay Kumar’s witty reaction to a fan praising Akshaye Khanna has sparked a social media storm, even as Dhurandhar continues its blockbuster run and Akshaye’s improvised dance wins the internet.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Akshaye Khanna has become the internet’s latest obsession, thanks to his standout turn in Dhurandhar and a now-viral moment where he breaks into an impromptu dance to the Arabic track FA9LA. Fans were stunned to discover that the quirky, charismatic routine wasn’t choreographed at all—it was Akshaye’s on-the-spot improvisation. As praise for his performance grows louder, the internet is now revisiting nostalgic clips, including one where Akshay Kumar lauds Akshaye’s acting prowess.

Akshay Kumar’s witty response sparks fan frenzy

A fan recently shared a clip from Farah Khan’s 2010 comedy Tees Maar Khan, showing Akshay Kumar’s character—pretending to be a filmmaker—trying to rope in Akshaye Khanna for a role. Alongside the clip, the fan wrote, “Thank you director saab, for giving the nation such an amazing actor.”

Akshay Kumar jumped into the conversation with a hilarious reply: “Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai… kabhi ghamand nahi kiya (I have never been arrogant, brother… never).”

Netizens react

His tongue-in-cheek comment only fuelled the ongoing social media celebration around Akshaye Khanna’s resurgence. Within minutes, fans flooded X with reactions, cheering Akshay’s humour and joining in on the nostalgia.

One user wrote, “Hey Akshay bhai, that’s the spirit – keep shining bright!” Another joked, “Farah Khan knew it.” Many even campaigned for a reunion of both Akshays in a Priyadarshan-style comedy, predicting it would be a “sure-shot all-time blockbuster.” Others chimed in with playful pleas: “Akshay sir, when are you bringing part 2? Please reveal the scheme!” Some fans admitted they could “hear” Akshay Kumar’s iconic laughter while reading the post.

Dhurandhar’s roaring box office run

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its exceptional streak at the box office. The spy-action thriller raked in ₹27 crore on its seventh day, pushing its domestic earnings to ₹207.25 crore, according to Sacnilk. Backed by glowing word-of-mouth and strong social media buzz, the film has shown remarkable consistency, clocking ₹29.20 crore on Thursday. With its momentum intact, Dhurandhar stands tall as one of the year’s biggest commercial triumphs.

Tags :
Akshaye Khanna Akshay Kumar Dhurandhar
