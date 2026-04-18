Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kumar supports son's self-reliance, prioritizing no harm.

Imagine growing up as Akshay Kumar's son, surrounded by fame and luxury. Yet, young Aarav Bhatia chooses a humble path, earning just Rs 4500 a month while chasing fashion dreams in remote Indian villages. No red carpets or spotlights for him. This Bollywood kid is proving that real success starts from the ground up, leaving fans curious about his bold choices.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently shared heartwarming insights about his son Aarav Bhatia, revealing the 23-year-old's unique journey away from the film industry. In a candid chat with content creator Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay disclosed that Aarav has zero interest in acting, despite being his spitting image in personality. "There's no plan at all. He wants to be in fashion," Akshay said, emphasising Aarav's firm decision.

Akshay Kumar's Son Does Rs 4500 Job

Akshay proudly highlighted Aarav's grounded approach to learning. "Voh bechara aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri kar raha hai. Acchi baat hai, kyun nahi? (He's still working a Rs 4500 job even today. It's a good thing, why not?)," the actor shared with a laugh. He added, "He is going to villages and learning fashion from there, different kinds of prints and everything. I don't lecture him much, but I have told him not to harm anyone."

Aarav, born in 2002 to Akshay and author Twinkle Khanna, left home at 15 to study abroad. He is now pursuing higher education at a university in London while keeping a low profile. Unlike his younger sister Nitara, who occasionally appears on Twinkle's social media, Aarav stays out of the spotlight. He manages his own life independently, cooking, cleaning, and even using second-hand clothes, as Akshay has noted in past interviews.

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Akshay's support shines through his parenting philosophy. "The rest, he should handle his own life," he told Shubhankar Mishra, stressing just one rule: "Don't hurt anyone. That's it." This story of self-reliance contrasts sharply with Bollywood's nepotism debates, showing Aarav's commitment to earning his stripes the hard way.

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Aarav Bhatia's Workfront

Aarav's fashion pursuit involves hands-on work with rural artisans, mastering traditional prints and crafts. It's a refreshing tale in an industry often criticized for easy entries. As Akshay promotes his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, his son's quiet determination steals the show, inspiring many to value hard work over inherited fame.