Akshay Kumar Recreates ‘Uncha Lamba Kad’ With Disha Patani, Calls Katrina Kaif 'Our Queen'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took fans on a nostalgic ride by unveiling a short promo for the recreated version of the chartbuster “Uncha Lamba Kad” from the 2007 hit Welcome. The actor, who is returning to the beloved comedy franchise with Welcome to the Jungle, shared the video on social media, while also giving a heartfelt nod to his longtime co-star Katrina Kaif.

In his caption, Akshay wrote, “From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback, 18 years & still an all time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful @DishPatani & I bring you ‘Welcome to the Jungle’… Never forgetting our Queen Katrina (red heart emoticon).”

The post instantly went viral, with fans celebrating both the recreation of the iconic track and Akshay’s touching tribute to Katrina.

The Return of a Classic: ‘ Uncha Lamba Kad ’ Reimagined

The original song, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, became a massive hit in 2007 and remains a crowd favorite even today. The recreated version will now be a part of Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, which promises to bring laughter, music, and madness back to the big screen.

The film boasts an ensemble cast of 34 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and several others, making it one of the biggest comedies in recent memory.

Akshay Calls Katrina His Favourite Co-Star

A few weeks ago, during an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Akshay was asked to name his favourite actress. Without hesitation, he replied, “Meri favourite heroine… actually maine sabhi ke saath kaam kiya hua hain (I have worked with everyone in the industry). (pauses) Katrina [Kaif]!”

The duo has worked together in eight films, including Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006), Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), Blue (2009), De Dana Dan (2009), Tees Maar Khan (2010), and Sooryavanshi (2021).

Akshay also shared his joy upon learning about Katrina’s pregnancy with husband Vicky Kaushal, posting, “So totally happy for you Katrina and Vicky. Knowing you, I can say that you two will make the best parents. Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana ;) Lots of love and blessings. Jai Mahadev.”

With his latest tribute, Akshay once again reminded fans of his enduring camaraderie with Katrina and their unmatched onscreen chemistry.