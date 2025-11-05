Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshay Kumar Recreates ‘Uncha Lamba Kad’ With Disha Patani, Calls Katrina Kaif 'Our Queen'

Akshay Kumar Recreates ‘Uncha Lamba Kad’ With Disha Patani, Calls Katrina Kaif 'Our Queen'

Akshay Kumar drops the promo of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ song, a recreation of “Uncha Lamba Kad,” with a special shoutout to his favourite co-star Katrina Kaif.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took fans on a nostalgic ride by unveiling a short promo for the recreated version of the chartbuster “Uncha Lamba Kad” from the 2007 hit Welcome. The actor, who is returning to the beloved comedy franchise with Welcome to the Jungle, shared the video on social media, while also giving a heartfelt nod to his longtime co-star Katrina Kaif.

In his caption, Akshay wrote, “From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback, 18 years & still an all time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful @DishPatani & I bring you ‘Welcome to the Jungle’… Never forgetting our Queen Katrina (red heart emoticon).”

 

The post instantly went viral, with fans celebrating both the recreation of the iconic track and Akshay’s touching tribute to Katrina.

The Return of a Classic: ‘Uncha Lamba Kad’ Reimagined

The original song, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, became a massive hit in 2007 and remains a crowd favorite even today. The recreated version will now be a part of Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, which promises to bring laughter, music, and madness back to the big screen.

The film boasts an ensemble cast of 34 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and several others, making it one of the biggest comedies in recent memory.

Akshay Calls Katrina His Favourite Co-Star

A few weeks ago, during an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Akshay was asked to name his favourite actress. Without hesitation, he replied, “Meri favourite heroine… actually maine sabhi ke saath kaam kiya hua hain (I have worked with everyone in the industry). (pauses) Katrina [Kaif]!”

The duo has worked together in eight films, including Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006), Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), Blue (2009), De Dana Dan (2009), Tees Maar Khan (2010), and Sooryavanshi (2021).

Akshay also shared his joy upon learning about Katrina’s pregnancy with husband Vicky Kaushal, posting, “So totally happy for you Katrina and Vicky. Knowing you, I can say that you two will make the best parents. Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana ;) Lots of love and blessings. Jai Mahadev.”

With his latest tribute, Akshay once again reminded fans of his enduring camaraderie with Katrina and their unmatched onscreen chemistry.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Disha Patani Ahmed Khan Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Welcome To The Jungle
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Theft’ In Haryana, Questions BJP’s 2024 Win
Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Theft’ In Haryana, Questions BJP’s 2024 Win
Cities
Mirzapur Train Tragedy: 4 Devotees Killed After Being Hit By Kalka-Howrah Express On Gurpurab
Mirzapur Train Tragedy: 4 Devotees Killed After Being Hit By Kalka-Howrah Express On Gurpurab
World
‘Turn The Volume Up’: Zohran Mamdani To Trump In His First Victory Speech
‘Turn The Volume Up’: Zohran Mamdani To Trump In His First Victory Speech
World
Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa
Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget