Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 9.

During a game, Ravi Kishan struggled pronouncing luxury car brand 'Lamborghini'.

Akshay Kumar playfully teased Ravi, suggesting he say 'Indian car' instead.

The incident went viral, sparking varied reactions across social media.

Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan graced the couch on the latest episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 9. During a fun game on the show, Ravi struggled to pronounce the name of the luxury car brand Lamborghini. Akshay couldn’t help but laugh and later teased him, saying he could have simply called it an Indian car if he found the name difficult to pronounce.

A video from the episode has now gone viral on social media and has been eliciting numerous responses from people.

‘Indian Car Hi Bol Deta’

Karan, during his celebrity chat show, gave the two guests a task in which they had to play a boy and a girl. He would present them with different situations, and they had to switch their moods accordingly without breaking character.

At one point, Karan asked Ravi to act like a cool, urban guy, much like the characters in Dil Chahta Hai. Following the instructions, Ravi asked Akshay, who was playing a girl, if they could go on a café date and have some lattes. Akshay responded with a playful remark, jokingly asking if Ravi wanted some kicks, referring to the similarity in how the words sound.

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Moments later, Akshay asked Ravi if he had money, implying whether he was wealthy. Ravi replied that he had plenty of it. Akshay then asked him where his car was and which one he drove.

That was when Ravi mentioned Lamborghini but struggled with its pronunciation. He then asked Akshay, “Lamborghini or Porsche? Can you tell me which one you prefer?”

After Karan called time on the game, Akshay poked fun at Ravi’s pronunciation.

“Abey, tu Indian car hi bol deta, nahi bol pa raha tha toh Lamborghini [You could have just said ‘Indian car’ if you couldn’t pronounce Lamborghini,”] Akshay said

Ravi then attempted to pronounce the brand name correctly, but Akshay continued teasing him.

“Indian gaadi hi bol deta…[You could have simply said an Indian car],” he reiterated.

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Ravi responded, “Nahi, mujhe woh gaadi pasand hai… [No, I love that car.]”

Akshay then defended Indian automobiles, pointing out that Indian cars were good too and citing Mahindra as an example. Ravi, however, did not seem particularly convinced.

Ravi Kishan struggling to pronounce Lamborghini and Akshay Kumar going “Indian car hi bol deta” PLEASE 😭 I was literally wheezing. The best part of today’s Koffee With Karan episode https://t.co/eob8khgfDw — r (@bekhayalime) November 25, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React?

“Damn, why doesn’t Priyadharshan make a movie with Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan,” said one social media user.

Another added, “Ravi was like ‘I’ve really gotten myself into a mess here.’”

“If anyone observed his facial expressions throughout the show, he got it that they brought him just to insult,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “He was trying to drop just another meme.”