Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar delivered a fiery performance at Global Peace Honours.

His act honored security personnel and victims of terrorism.

The performance went viral; many prominent personalities attended.

This annual event recognizes courage and promotes global peace.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar grabbed the spotlight at Mumbai's Gateway of India during the Global Peace Honours 2026 on November 21. The actor delivered a high-energy performance featuring a flaming prop and a sword, with videos of the dramatic act quickly making their way across social media. The performance also reflected the ceremony's tribute to security personnel and victims who displayed courage in the face of terrorism.

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Akshay Kumar's Fiery Performance At Gateway Of India

Clips circulating online show Akshay performing with a fire prop as other performers danced around him. He wore a black sleeveless outfit with camouflage-print trousers, a brown belt and a matching cross-body strap. An orange headscarf completed his look as he raised the long flaming prop above his head.

The stage featured striking red fabric, while real flames and dramatic lighting added intensity to the act. A sword also formed part of the performance, with 'Teri Mitti' playing in the background. The combination created a powerful visual centred on courage and the willingness to face danger.

🔥 THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO ONE LIKE #AkshayKumar! 🙌 Akshay Kumar left everyone stunned with his jaw-dropping fire stunts at the Gateway of India during Divyaj Foundation’s Global Peace Honours 2026. #AkshayKumar #GlobalPeaceHonours2026 #KhiladiKumar https://t.co/sydirRVSAV — 🎬 CriticQ | Cinema Insider 🍿🌍 (@FantasyAfsane) November 21, 2026

The performance soon became a talking point online, with several videos from the event being widely shared. However, fire stunts aren't new for Akshay. The actor, known for his action-packed roles and daredevil performances, has attempted similar acts in front of live audiences on previous occasions.

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Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh Among Guests At Global Peace Honours 2026

The event brought together several prominent personalities, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actors Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty and Vikrant Massey, among others.

Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the annual Global Peace Honours recognises individuals who have demonstrated courage and stood against terrorism. The ceremony also pays tribute to victims of terrorist attacks, while promoting peace, humanity and unity.

(With inputs from ANI)