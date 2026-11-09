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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshay Kumar Performs Aarti, Son Aarav Makes Rare Appearance In Diwali Video | WATCH

Akshay Kumar Performs Aarti, Son Aarav Makes Rare Appearance In Diwali Video | WATCH

Diwali 2026: Akshay Kumar shared a glimpse of his festive celebrations, giving fans a peek into how he marked the festival of lights.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 07:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshay Kumar shared a video of his Diwali pooja.
  • Wished fans happiness; son Aarav joined Diwali festivities.
  • Recently starred in 'Haiwaan' alongside actor Saif Ali Khan.
  • Upcoming films: Anees Bazmee's project and 'Golmaal 5'.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared glimpses of his Diwali celebrations. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself performing pooja for the festival.

In the video, the actor can be seen sporting a yellow coloured kurta as he performed the aarti. The pictures of his late parents can also be seen placed next to the Gods.

ALSO READ| Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor Step Out On Balcony To Greet Fans On Diwali

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Diwali is a festival of sharing happiness, spending time with loved ones and celebrating the small happiness of life. May this lovely festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity to every home. Hearty greetings of Diwali to all of you and your family from me and my family”.

Akshay and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav was also seen in the video enjoying Diwali festivities.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in ‘Haiwaan’, in which he shared the screen with actor Saif Ali Khan. The film marked their reunion. The two last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster but received good response for its music.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate First Diwali With Baby Son Vihaan, Call It Their Brightest Yet

‘Haiwaan’ was produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

In fact, Akshay and Saif even promoted the film on the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ which led to the viral moment of Saif getting elated after winning a 2 year supply of a ghee brand. Interestingly, the same brand also makes an appearance in the Diwali video shared by Akshay.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Anees Bazmee. He also has 'Golmaal 5' in the pipeline.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Akshay Kumar celebrate Diwali?

Akshay Kumar celebrated Diwali by performing a pooja, which he shared in an Instagram video. He was seen in a yellow kurta, and pictures of his late parents were also placed next to the Gods.

What was Akshay Kumar's recent film, and who was his co-star?

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in 'Haiwaan,' where he shared the screen with actor Saif Ali Khan. This film marked their reunion after their previous collaboration in 'Tashan'.

What message did Akshay Kumar share with his fans for Diwali?

Akshay Kumar shared that Diwali is about sharing happiness and spending time with loved ones. He wished everyone happiness, good health, and prosperity during the festive season.

What are Akshay Kumar's upcoming film projects?

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Anees Bazmee. He also has 'Golmaal 5' currently in his pipeline.

Published at : 09 Nov 2026 07:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aarav Bhatia Akshay Kumar ENtertainment News Diwali 2026
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