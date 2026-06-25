Akshay Kumar Once Took No Pay For 18 Months To Build His Modelling Portfolio

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar faced hardship, worked odd jobs before fame.

He worked unpaid for 18 months for a modelling portfolio.

This helped launch his successful Bollywood career spanning decades.

His new film,

One of Bollywood’s biggest and highest-paid stars, Akshay Kumar’s journey was marked by years of hardship and determination. Long before fame came calling, the actor took on a variety of odd jobs and even worked for 18 months without salary in order to build his portfolio and break into the industry.

Odd Jobs And Early Hustle Before Films

Akshay Kumar made a brief appearance in the 1987 film Aaj before officially debuting as a lead actor in Saugandh in 1991. However, his path to cinema was far from easy.

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Before entering Bollywood, he worked as a martial arts instructor, chef, waiter, and even took up jobs at a travel agency in Kolkata and a jewellery store. His early years were defined by constant hustle as he tried to make ends meet while pursuing his dream of acting.

18 Months Of Unpaid Work That Shaped His Break

In a widely shared account from his own interviews, Akshay revealed that while training in martial arts, he was advised to explore modelling. Lacking the money for a professional portfolio shoot, he ended up working for renowned photographer Jayesh Seth for around 18 months without any payment.

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The arrangement helped him build a modelling portfolio, which eventually opened doors to auditions and film opportunities. This period, though financially difficult, proved to be a turning point in his career.

Today, Akshay Kumar is counted among Bollywood’s most successful actors, with a career spanning over three decades. From Mohra, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Namaste London, Special 26, Baby, Kesari, Good Newwz and Sooryavanshi, he has delivered numerous memorable performances across genres.

His upcoming release, Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, features a massive ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and more than 30 stars. The film is set to release in cinemas on June 26.