Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar met Uttarakhand CM regarding state film policy.

Discussions focused on making Uttarakhand a top filming destination.

Kumar and Raashii Khanna are currently filming in Mussoorie.

Akshay Kumar met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence in Dehradun. Their discussions focused on the state’s film policy and its potential to become a leading filming destination. The meeting comes as Akshay and actress Raashii Khanna have reportedly been spotted shooting in Mussoorie and Landour for an upcoming comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Sings ‘Kabira’ With Harshdeep Kaur At Durga Puja Pandal: WATCH

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Akshay Kumar Discuss Uttarakhand's Film Policy

Dhami shared details of the meeting on social media, describing it as a cordial interaction. He said they discussed Uttarakhand’s new film policy, opportunities for film production and ways to establish the state as one of India’s major film destinations.

Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar at his residence to discuss the state’s film policy and opportunities for filmmaking https://t.co/718BywrJ4j — IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026

In his post, the Chief Minister wrote, "Today, a cordial meeting was held with the renowned Bollywood actor Shri [@akshaykumar](https://x.com/akshaykumar) ji at the official residence."

He added, "On this occasion, there was an extensive discussion regarding the state's new film policy, the immense possibilities of film production, and developing Uttarakhand as a major film destination in the country."

"Due to Uttarakhand's natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and favorable film policy, the state is emerging as the preferred location for film producers," Dhami said.

आज शासकीय आवास में प्रसिद्ध बॉलीवुड अभिनेता श्री @akshaykumar जी से आत्मीय भेंट हुई। इस अवसर पर प्रदेश की नई फिल्म नीति, फिल्म निर्माण की अपार संभावनाओं तथा उत्तराखण्ड को देश के प्रमुख फिल्म डेस्टिनेशन के रूप में विकसित करने के संबंध में विस्तृत चर्चा हुई। उत्तराखण्ड की नैसर्गिक सुंदरता, समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक विरासत और अनुकूल फिल्म नीति के कारण प्रदेश फिल्म निर्माताओं की पसंदीदा लोकेशन के रूप में उभर रहा है। हमारा प्रयास उत्तराखण्ड को फिल्म निर्माण के प्रमुख केंद्र के रूप में स्थापित करने के साथ ही स्थानीय युवाओं के लिए रोजगार के नए अवसर सृजित करना है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 18, 2026

ALSO READ: Neeti Mohan's Father Passes Away, Singer Shares A Moving Tribute

Akshay Kumar, Rashii Khanna Spotted Shotting In Mussorie

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that Akshay Kumar and Raashii Khanna were spotted filming in Uttarakhand on Friday. The actors were seen in the Mussoorie and Landour areas, where they were reportedly shooting for their upcoming comedy directed by Anees Bazmee.

The project brings the actors to the hill state as Uttarakhand continues to promote itself as a destination for film production.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Haiwaan, alongside Saif Ali Khan.