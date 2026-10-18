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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshay Kumar Meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Discusses State’s Film Industry Potential

Akshay Kumar Meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Discusses State’s Film Industry Potential

Akshay Kumar met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun to discuss the state's film policy, production opportunities and plans to attract filmmakers.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshay Kumar met Uttarakhand CM regarding state film policy.
  • Discussions focused on making Uttarakhand a top filming destination.
  • Kumar and Raashii Khanna are currently filming in Mussoorie.

Akshay Kumar met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence in Dehradun. Their discussions focused on the state’s film policy and its potential to become a leading filming destination. The meeting comes as Akshay and actress Raashii Khanna have reportedly been spotted shooting in Mussoorie and Landour for an upcoming comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Sings ‘Kabira’ With Harshdeep Kaur At Durga Puja Pandal: WATCH

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Akshay Kumar Discuss Uttarakhand's Film Policy

Dhami shared details of the meeting on social media, describing it as a cordial interaction. He said they discussed Uttarakhand’s new film policy, opportunities for film production and ways to establish the state as one of India’s major film destinations.

In his post, the Chief Minister wrote, "Today, a cordial meeting was held with the renowned Bollywood actor Shri [@akshaykumar](https://x.com/akshaykumar) ji at the official residence."

He added, "On this occasion, there was an extensive discussion regarding the state's new film policy, the immense possibilities of film production, and developing Uttarakhand as a major film destination in the country."

"Due to Uttarakhand's natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and favorable film policy, the state is emerging as the preferred location for film producers," Dhami said.

ALSO READ: Neeti Mohan's Father Passes Away, Singer Shares A Moving Tribute

Akshay Kumar, Rashii Khanna Spotted Shotting In Mussorie

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that Akshay Kumar and Raashii Khanna were spotted filming in Uttarakhand on Friday. The actors were seen in the Mussoorie and Landour areas, where they were reportedly shooting for their upcoming comedy directed by Anees Bazmee.

The project brings the actors to the hill state as Uttarakhand continues to promote itself as a destination for film production.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Haiwaan, alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Akshay Kumar meet in Dehradun?

Akshay Kumar met with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence in Dehradun to discuss the state's film policy.

What was discussed between Akshay Kumar and CM Dhami?

They discussed Uttarakhand's new film policy and how to establish the state as a major film destination in India, exploring opportunities for film production.

Why is Uttarakhand becoming a preferred location for film producers?

Uttarakhand's natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and favorable film policy contribute to its emergence as an attractive location for film production.

Which actors are currently shooting in Uttarakhand?

Akshay Kumar and Raashii Khanna have been spotted shooting in Mussoorie and Landour for an upcoming comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Uttarakhand Dehradun Pushkar Singh Dhami
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