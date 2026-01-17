Akshay Kumar Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Twinkle Khanna, Shares Heartfelt Post

Actor Akshay Kumar marked a deeply personal milestone by celebrating 25 years of marriage with his wife, author and former actor Twinkle Khanna. The silver jubilee anniversary was commemorated not with grand gestures but with warmth, humour, and a glimpse into the couple’s everyday joy, shared through a social media post that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Akshay posted a light-hearted dance video of Twinkle, capturing her spontaneous energy and carefree nature. The clip was accompanied by a heartfelt note that reflected the couple’s long-standing bond, shared laughter, and mutual admiration.

Akshay’s Anniversary Post Wins Hearts Online

In his post, Akshay fondly recalled advice he received from his mother-in-law on the day of their wedding in 2001. He wrote, “When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said, ‘Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she’ll do exactly that,’” before adding a humorous reflection on how true those words proved to be over time.

He continued, “25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai… her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead,” ending the line with laughter emojis.

Calling their relationship a joyful whirlwind, Akshay described their shared journey as “madness that we both love.” He wrapped up the post by writing, “From day one to year twenty-five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina.”

The message resonated with fans, many of whom praised the couple for keeping their relationship grounded despite decades in the public eye.

A Look Back at Akshay and Twinkle’s Journey Together

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family members. Over the years, they have earned admiration for maintaining a low-profile yet strong marriage in an industry known for fleeting relationships.

The couple are parents to two children — son Aarav, born in 2002, and daughter Nitara, born in 2012. While both have been protective of their children’s privacy, Akshay and Twinkle often share glimpses of their family life through thoughtful anecdotes and humour-filled posts.

What’s Next for Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

On the professional front, Twinkle Khanna has largely moved away from acting and focused on writing and producing content. She was last seen in Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle, where she appeared alongside Kajol.

Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, continues to stay busy with a robust slate of upcoming films. His projects include Haiwaan, the ensemble comedy Welcome to the Jungle, and the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3, reaffirming his continued presence as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars.