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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshay Kumar Praises Bhojpuri Cinema, Says It's ‘Better Than Hollywood’ During Welcome To The Jungle Event

Akshay Kumar Praises Bhojpuri Cinema, Says It's ‘Better Than Hollywood’ During Welcome To The Jungle Event

Akshay Kumar praised Bhojpuri cinema during a Welcome to the Jungle promo event, calling it “better than Hollywood” and highlighting India’s cultural diversity and regional richness.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
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  • Paresh Rawal hinted

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy entertainer Welcome to the Jungle, and the film’s promotional campaign is already generating plenty of buzz. During a recent promotional event for the film’s latest song, the actor not only spoke about the project but also shared his thoughts on Bhojpuri cinema, drawing attention with an unexpected comparison.

The event saw the film’s star-studded cast interacting with the media and engaging in light-hearted banter, but it was Akshay’s remarks about regional cinema that quickly became a talking point.

Akshay Kumar Backs Bhojpuri Cinema

In Welcome to the Jungle, Akshay Kumar features in a Bhojpuri song titled Ghis Ghis alongside Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh. When asked whether he would consider working in the Bhojpuri film industry in the future, the actor responded with praise for the genre and its cultural significance.

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Speaking at the event, Akshay remarked that Bhojpuri cinema is “better than Hollywood”, explaining that the comparison reflected the uniqueness and richness of Indian cultural expression.

He noted that Indian cinema offers an extraordinary variety of languages, traditions and musical styles, something that should be celebrated with pride. According to the actor, songs rooted in regional cultures showcase a diversity that is difficult to replicate elsewhere, making Indian entertainment distinctive on the global stage.

Actor Discusses Ensemble Cast, While Paresh Rawal Hints At ‘Hera Pheri’ Future

Akshay also spoke about the film’s massive ensemble cast. Drawing a comparison with 3 Idiots, which featured three central characters and went on to become a blockbuster, he suggested that Welcome to the Jungle, with around 30 actors, offers endless possibilities for entertainment and storytelling.

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Meanwhile, veteran actor Paresh Rawal gave fans a reason to smile when he briefly addressed the future of the Hera Pheri franchise. During the interaction, he hinted that “Hera Pheri will continue”, fuelling fresh speculation about the much-awaited third instalment.

The future of Hera Pheri 3 has been the subject of considerable discussion in recent months, with reports of delays and production-related disputes. While no official update was provided, Rawal’s comments have reignited hopes among fans eager to see the beloved franchise return to the big screen.

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
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Hollywood Akshay Kumar ENtertainment News Welcome To The Jungle Bhojpuri Cinema
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