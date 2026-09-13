Akanksha Chamola Removes Photos With Gaurav Khanna From Instagram, Unfollows Him Amid Divorce

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akanksha unfollows Gaurav, removes joint photos on Instagram.

Gaurav still follows Akanksha, retaining their shared pictures.

Akanksha previously spoke about separation, no remarriage, no children.

Actress recently denied reports of seeking 10 crore alimony.

Akanksha Chamola has seemingly made another change to her social media presence amid her ongoing divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna. The actress has unfollowed Gaurav on Instagram and removed several pictures, posts and reels featuring the former couple. Gaurav, meanwhile, continues to follow Akanksha and has retained his photographs with her on his profile.

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Akanksha Chamola Unfollows Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha and Gaurav's relationship has remained under public scrutiny since she confirmed their separation during the premiere of Lock Upp. Her latest Instagram activity has now drawn attention to their relationship status.

The actress no longer follows Gaurav on the photo-sharing platform and appears to have taken down romantic content featuring the two of them.

Gaurav's Instagram activity, however, remains different. He still follows Akanksha and has not removed the photographs of the two from his account. He has also not publicly addressed the latest development.

(Image Source: Instagram/@akankshagkhanna, @gauravkhannaofficial)

What Akanksha Chamola Said About Their Separation

Akanksha opened up about several aspects of her relationship with Gaurav during her Lock Upp stint. She spoke about marriage, personal freedom and her decision not to marry again, saying she wanted to focus on experiencing life on her own terms.

She also spoke about her decision not to have children, explaining that she did not feel a maternal instinct and that her expectations about starting a family were different from Gaurav's.

Her comments about Gaurav's sexuality also became a talking point during the reality show. Gaurav later appeared on Lock Upp to meet Akanksha.

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Akanksha On Rs 10 Crore Alimony Claim

Another issue surrounding the couple's separation has been the reported claim that Akanksha had sought Rs 10 crore in alimony from Gaurav. The actress recently rejected the allegation and explained what she would have done if she had actually received such a substaintial amount.

In an interview with Mashable India, Akanksha was asked about the reported alimony demand. She said, "Agar manga hota aur agar mil gaya hota to main yaha baithti."

She went on to say that if she had access to that kind of money, she would prefer to spend it travelling and seeing different parts of the world.