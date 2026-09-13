Akanksha Chamola has unfollowed Gaurav Khanna and removed several pictures and posts featuring the former couple from her Instagram profile.
Akanksha Chamola Removes Photos With Gaurav Khanna From Instagram, Unfollows Him Amid Divorce
Akanksha Chamola has unfollowed estranged husband Gaurav Khanna on Instagram and removed photos featuring him amid their ongoing divorce.
- Akanksha unfollows Gaurav, removes joint photos on Instagram.
- Gaurav still follows Akanksha, retaining their shared pictures.
- Akanksha previously spoke about separation, no remarriage, no children.
- Actress recently denied reports of seeking 10 crore alimony.
Akanksha Chamola has seemingly made another change to her social media presence amid her ongoing divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna. The actress has unfollowed Gaurav on Instagram and removed several pictures, posts and reels featuring the former couple. Gaurav, meanwhile, continues to follow Akanksha and has retained his photographs with her on his profile.
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Akanksha Chamola Unfollows Gaurav Khanna
Akanksha and Gaurav's relationship has remained under public scrutiny since she confirmed their separation during the premiere of Lock Upp. Her latest Instagram activity has now drawn attention to their relationship status.
The actress no longer follows Gaurav on the photo-sharing platform and appears to have taken down romantic content featuring the two of them.
Gaurav's Instagram activity, however, remains different. He still follows Akanksha and has not removed the photographs of the two from his account. He has also not publicly addressed the latest development.
What Akanksha Chamola Said About Their Separation
Akanksha opened up about several aspects of her relationship with Gaurav during her Lock Upp stint. She spoke about marriage, personal freedom and her decision not to marry again, saying she wanted to focus on experiencing life on her own terms.
She also spoke about her decision not to have children, explaining that she did not feel a maternal instinct and that her expectations about starting a family were different from Gaurav's.
Her comments about Gaurav's sexuality also became a talking point during the reality show. Gaurav later appeared on Lock Upp to meet Akanksha.
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Akanksha On Rs 10 Crore Alimony Claim
Another issue surrounding the couple's separation has been the reported claim that Akanksha had sought Rs 10 crore in alimony from Gaurav. The actress recently rejected the allegation and explained what she would have done if she had actually received such a substaintial amount.
In an interview with Mashable India, Akanksha was asked about the reported alimony demand. She said, "Agar manga hota aur agar mil gaya hota to main yaha baithti."
She went on to say that if she had access to that kind of money, she would prefer to spend it travelling and seeing different parts of the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
What changes has Akanksha Chamola made to her Instagram recently?
Has Gaurav Khanna also unfollowed Akanksha Chamola on Instagram?
No, Gaurav Khanna continues to follow Akanksha and has retained his photographs with her on his profile. He has not publicly addressed these latest developments.
What has Akanksha Chamola said about remarrying or having children?
Akanksha stated she does not want to marry again, desiring personal freedom. She also mentioned not feeling a maternal instinct and having different expectations from Gaurav about starting a family.
Did Akanksha Chamola demand Rs 10 crore in alimony from Gaurav Khanna?
Akanksha Chamola rejected the reported allegation of seeking Rs 10 crore in alimony. She stated she would be traveling the world if she had received such an amount.