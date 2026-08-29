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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAkanksha Chamola Reveals What Gaurav Khanna Thinks About Her Bisexuality: ‘He Found It Hot’

Akanksha Chamola Reveals What Gaurav Khanna Thinks About Her Bisexuality: ‘He Found It Hot’

Akanksha Chamola opens up about her bisexuality, marriage to Gaurav Khanna, criticism after Tejasswi Prakash’s podcast and her television career.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akanksha Chamola discussed her bisexuality and husband's acceptance.
  • She now identifies as asexual, committed to husband Gaurav.
  • Chamola criticized edited podcast and discussed marriage separation.

Akanksha Chamola has spoken candidly about her sexuality, her marriage to Gaurav Khanna and the criticism that followed her appearance on Tejasswi Prakash’s podcast. The actor, who attracted considerable attention on Lock Upp 2 after discussing deeply personal aspects of her life, has now addressed some of the questions surrounding her bisexuality and her decision to remain committed to her marriage.

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'Guys Find it Very Hot'

Speaking to Mid-Day, Chamola recalled telling Gaurav about her bisexuality before they got married. According to the actor, he accepted it and found the disclosure “hot”.

“I have very specifically mentioned that I was bisexual before I got married. My husband accepted that because he did find it to be a very hot thing. Guys find it very hot. I don’t know why people can’t accept that. The majority of men find it very hot,” she said.

Akanksha Chamola On Her Bisexuality And Marriage

Akanksha Chamola accepted that she was bisexual during her appearance in Lock Upp 2. It became a talking point when Shreya Kalra revealed the information on the show. Chamola also confirmed that she had previously been in relationships with women before her marriage and said that she currently identifies herself as asexual.

“I did not pull myself out of it. But I chose, like I said, I will not cheat on my husband. I have chosen to be with this one person. I will stick to that one person. When I’m saying that I’ve reached a point where I’m asexual, there are many heterosexual females who turn asexual after a point of time. So what is the big deal when I’m saying that I was bisexual, then I got married, now I’m asexual?” she said.

Chamola stressed that her experience should not be treated as a statement about the wider queer community.

“I’m talking about myself. I’m not talking about them. I’m not their spokesperson,” she said.

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Akanksha Chamola On Backlash Over Tejasswi Prakash Podcast

Chamola also addressed the criticism she received after appearing on Tejasswi Prakash’s podcast. She faced online backlash over comments surrounding the idea that sexuality is a phase.

According to Chamola, the conversation shown to viewers did not include its full context and was edited in a way that highlighted her disagreement with Prakash.

“See, even when I went for Tejasswi’s podcast, I think that was also heavily edited. They very smartly edited the portion, keeping only the part where I was actually arguing with her,” the actor said.

Akanksha Chamola And Gaurav Khanna’s Marriage

Chamola and Bigg Boss 19 winner, Gaurav Khanna first met during an audition in 2015 and married eight months after their first meeting. Their relationship later became a subject of public discussion after Chamola revealed on Lock Upp 2 that they had been living separately and had decided to end their marriage.

Gaurav subsequently clarified that while the couple were separated, they were still legally married and the formal legal process had not yet been completed.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Akanksha Chamola's husband react to her bisexuality?

Akanksha Chamola told Gaurav Khanna about her bisexuality before their marriage. He accepted it, finding the disclosure

What is Akanksha Chamola's current marital status with Gaurav Khanna?

Chamola stated on Lock Upp 2 they were living separately and ending their marriage. Gaurav later clarified they are separated but still legally married.

Why did Akanksha Chamola receive backlash after Tejasswi Prakash's podcast?

She faced criticism for comments suggesting sexuality could be a phase. Chamola claims the podcast was heavily edited, highlighting only her disagreement with Prakash.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaurav Khanna Akanksha Chamola TEJASSWI PRAKASH Lock Upp 2 Akanksha Chamola Bisexuality
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