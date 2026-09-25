Ajay Devgn’s 7,802 Sq Ft Juhu Bungalow Gets BMC Stop-Work Notice Over Salon And Spa Plan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalow received a BMC stop-work notice.

BMC issued the notice citing absence of commercial use permits.

Housing society complained, fearing issues from commercial establishment use.

Devgn's camp claims approvals; family sought four weeks response.

Actor Ajay Devgn’s 7,802 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu has become part of a civic dispute after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a stop-work notice over work linked to a proposed salon and spa. The action followed a complaint from the Kapol Co-operative Housing Society, where the property is located. According to local corporator Sudha Singh, the BMC’s K-West ward sought documents related to permission for commercial use of the premises. The civic body said the required permissions were not produced. The Devgn family has sought four weeks to respond, while the actor’s camp maintains that the necessary approvals have already been obtained.

Why BMC Issued The Notice

The property at Plot S-10, N S Road No. 11, in the JVPD Scheme is at the centre of the dispute. According to BMC officials, the K-West ward had not granted permission for the proposed commercial use when the matter was examined. The issue came up after the Kapol Co-operative Housing Society complained about work being carried out at the bungalow. The civic body subsequently sought documents from the property owners relating to the proposed salon and spa.

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Local corporator Sudha Singh said the Building and Factory Department of the K-West ward found that the relevant permissions had not been produced, following which the stop-work notice was issued. The Devgn family has asked for four weeks to submit its response.

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Society Raises Concerns Over Commercial Use

The housing society’s objection is reportedly not to the property being leased out, but to its proposed use as a commercial establishment. Residents have raised concerns about the potential increase in customer movement, parking requirements, security and noise, particularly given the narrow internal roads in the area.

The dispute therefore centres on whether the bungalow can be used for the proposed commercial activity and whether all necessary civic and statutory approvals are in place.

Devgn Camp Says Approvals Were Obtained

While the BMC has said the required documents were not produced when sought, the Devgn camp has disputed the suggestion that the necessary approvals are missing. A source from the actor’s camp said, “The requisite permissions and approvals from the concerned authorities in relation to the proposed use of the premises have been duly obtained.”

The matter now depends on the documents and permissions submitted by the property owners and their scrutiny by the relevant authorities.