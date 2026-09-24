India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Ajay Devgn Is Not Interested In Showing Audience He’s Acting’: Jaideep Ahlawat On ‘Drishyam 3’ Star

‘Ajay Devgn Is Not Interested In Showing Audience He’s Acting’: Jaideep Ahlawat On ‘Drishyam 3’ Star

Jaideep Ahlawat reflects on reuniting with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam: The Conclusion, 16 years after Aakrosh.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 05:30 PM (IST)

 Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has opened up about reuniting with Ajay Devgn years after they shared the screen in the 2010 film Aakrosh.

Reflecting on their reunion, he described it as a “full-circle moment” and spoke about how much he has evolved as an actor since their earlier collaboration. Speaking about reuniting with Ajay, Ahlawat shared, “It does feel like a full-circle moment, but I don't think of it only in terms of the number of years that have passed. I think about the person I was when I did Aakrosh and the person I am today. That's where the real distance is.”

“When I did Aakrosh, I was entering the industry, and, honestly, I was still learning how to occupy space on a film set. Today, I come to the same actor with a completely different understanding of my own craft. So to be opposite Ajay sir now, in a film where our characters are essentially testing each other, has a different meaning,” he added.

The ‘Raazi’ actor further spoke about being inspired by Ajay Devgn’s remarkable consistency over the years. “What has remained remarkably consistent with Ajay sir is his economy. He doesn't seem interested in showing the audience that he is acting. He trusts the scene. He trusts the character. And he trusts the audience enough to let them discover what's happening rather than explaining everything to them,” Jaideep mentioned.

On a related note, ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ will feature Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar facing SP Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The intense face-off between the two characters is expected to be a key part of the film.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, "Drishyam: The Conclusion” also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav, among others. Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh.

Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, "Drishyam: The Conclusion” is all set to release theatrically on 2nd October 2026.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Devgn Jaideep Ahlawat Drishyam 3 Abhishek Pathak Vijay Salgaonkar Drishyam The Conclusion Aakrosh Jaideep Ahlawat Ajay Devgn Reunion Rajveer Singh Tomar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
After ‘Mirzapur’, Will ‘Panchayat’ Be Made Into A Movie? Raghubir Yadav Reveals
After ‘Mirzapur’, Will ‘Panchayat’ Be Made Into A Movie? Raghubir Yadav Reveals
Celebrities
Nick Jonas Gives A Glimpse Of His Perfect Birthday Week, Shares Sweet Kiss With Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas Gives A Glimpse Of His Perfect Birthday Week, Shares Sweet Kiss With Priyanka Chopra
Celebrities
Sooraj Pancholi Issues Another Statement After Being Dragged Into Disha Salian Case: ‘Never Met Her Or Aaditya Thackeray’
Sooraj Pancholi Issues Statement After Being Dragged Into Disha Salian Case: ‘Never Met Her Or Aaditya Thackeray’
Celebrities
Taylor Lautner And Wife Tay Welcome First Child, Name Baby Girl Lennon Taylor
Taylor Lautner And Wife Tay Welcome First Child, Name Baby Girl Lennon Taylor
Advertisement

Videos

BIHAR ROW: CM Samrat Choudhary’s ‘Reel’ Remark Over Jamui Case Sparks Controversy
UP POLITICS: Akhilesh Yadav Launches PDA Rath Yatra Ahead of 2027 Assembly Polls
BIG BREAKING: ED Raid at GAMADA Office in Mohali, AAP Workers Protest, Tension Escalates
BIHAR WOMEN SAFETY: Jamui, Samastipur Incidents Raise Fresh Law and Order Questions
GREATER NOIDA: PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid for Families of Bus Fire Victims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget