Ajay Devgn Joins Amruta Fadnavis At Juhu Beach Clean-Up Drive: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajay Devgn, Amruta Fadnavis joined Juhu Beach clean-up drive.

The 'Sea Shore Shine 2026' campaign targeted post-festival waste.

Devgn urged public responsibility for maintaining clean public spaces.

The initiative emphasized lasting cleanliness through sustained citizen involvement.

Juhu Beach witnessed a major clean-up effort on Saturday morning as Ajay Devgn and Amruta Fadnavis took part in the ‘Sea Shore Shine 2026’ campaign. The drive focused on cleaning the beach after the festival period while encouraging citizens to take a more active role in protecting public spaces and the coastline.

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Ajay Devgn Stresses Collective Responsibility

During the campaign, Devgn said keeping beaches clean cannot be left to a single organisation or civic authority. He stressed that cleaner surroundings depend on the everyday discipline and participation of citizens.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn, Amruta Fadnavis and others participate in Juhu beach clean up drive.#MumbaiNews #JuhuBeach #AjayDevgn



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/Z6UaL8RATG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2026

The actor said, "Just as we all love our homes and keep them clean, I think we also love our country, our city and our seas. So, don't you think it is our responsibility? If we take care of our homes, then it is also our responsibility to keep our city and our country clean. Unless we decide that we want to keep our city and our country clean, nothing will change."

He added, "If you make that decision, and every person makes a small effort, then together we can keep everything clean very easily. And you can also tell those who do not keep it clean, 'Please, this is my country too, this is my city too, so please keep it clean.' So, our future depends on you all."

VIDEO | Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn participates in Juhu beach clean-up drive, says, "Just as we all love our homes and keep them clean, I think we also love our country, our city and our seas. So, don't you think it is our responsibility? If we take care of our homes, then it is… pic.twitter.com/cQOh2mBiPm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2026

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Sea Shore Shine 2026 Focuses On Beach Cleanliness

Amruta Fadnavis, founder of the Divyaj Foundation, participated in the campaign alongside Devgn. The ‘Sea Shore Shine 2026’ initiative aimed to draw attention to marine pollution, the need for better post-festival waste management and continued public involvement in safeguarding the coastline.

This clean-up drive's message was that lasting cleanliness depends not only on clean-up campaigns, but also on people taking responsibility for the spaces they share.