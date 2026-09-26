India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAjay Devgn Joins Amruta Fadnavis At Juhu Beach Clean-Up Drive: WATCH

Ajay Devgn Joins Amruta Fadnavis At Juhu Beach Clean-Up Drive: WATCH

Ajay Devgn and Amruta Fadnavis joined the Sea Shore Shine 2026 clean-up drive at Juhu Beach, urging citizens to take responsibility for cleaner beaches.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ajay Devgn, Amruta Fadnavis joined Juhu Beach clean-up drive.
  • The 'Sea Shore Shine 2026' campaign targeted post-festival waste.
  • Devgn urged public responsibility for maintaining clean public spaces.
  • The initiative emphasized lasting cleanliness through sustained citizen involvement.

Juhu Beach witnessed a major clean-up effort on Saturday morning as Ajay Devgn and Amruta Fadnavis took part in the ‘Sea Shore Shine 2026’ campaign. The drive focused on cleaning the beach after the festival period while encouraging citizens to take a more active role in protecting public spaces and the coastline.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn’s 7,802 Sq Ft Juhu Bungalow Gets BMC Stop-Work Notice Over Salon And Spa Plan

Ajay Devgn Stresses Collective Responsibility

During the campaign, Devgn said keeping beaches clean cannot be left to a single organisation or civic authority. He stressed that cleaner surroundings depend on the everyday discipline and participation of citizens.

The actor said, "Just as we all love our homes and keep them clean, I think we also love our country, our city and our seas. So, don't you think it is our responsibility? If we take care of our homes, then it is also our responsibility to keep our city and our country clean. Unless we decide that we want to keep our city and our country clean, nothing will change."

He added, "If you make that decision, and every person makes a small effort, then together we can keep everything clean very easily. And you can also tell those who do not keep it clean, 'Please, this is my country too, this is my city too, so please keep it clean.' So, our future depends on you all."

ALSO READ: PM Modi Sings Along Hanuman Ansh's 'Parvati', Plays Kanjira At Delhi's Bhajan Clubbing: WATCH

Sea Shore Shine 2026 Focuses On Beach Cleanliness

Amruta Fadnavis, founder of the Divyaj Foundation, participated in the campaign alongside Devgn. The ‘Sea Shore Shine 2026’ initiative aimed to draw attention to marine pollution, the need for better post-festival waste management and continued public involvement in safeguarding the coastline.

This clean-up drive's message was that lasting cleanliness depends not only on clean-up campaigns, but also on people taking responsibility for the spaces they share.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main goal of the Juhu Beach clean-up drive?

The drive focused on cleaning the beach after the festival period. It also aimed to encourage citizens to take a more active role in protecting public spaces and the coastline.

Who participated in the 'Sea Shore Shine 2026' campaign at Juhu Beach?

Actor Ajay Devgn and Amruta Fadnavis participated in the 'Sea Shore Shine 2026' clean-up campaign at Juhu Beach.

What message did Ajay Devgn convey regarding cleanliness?

Ajay Devgn stressed that keeping beaches clean is a collective responsibility, not just for authorities. He emphasized that everyday discipline and citizen participation are crucial for cleaner surroundings.

What were the key objectives of the 'Sea Shore Shine 2026' initiative?

The initiative aimed to highlight marine pollution, advocate for better post-festival waste management, and promote ongoing public involvement in safeguarding the coastline.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Sep 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Devgn Juhu Beach Amruta Fadnavis Mumbai News Sea Shore Shine 2026 Juhu Beach Clean-up
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij's 'Badshah Ne Iske Saath Kya Kar Diya' Remark On Isha Rikhi Goes Viral
Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij's 'Badshah Ne Iske Saath Kya Kar Diya' Remark On Isha Rikhi Goes Viral
Celebrities
Ekam Bawa Slams Rhiti Tiwari Over Rs 25K Pocket Money Claim: ‘Stop Fooling People, You Have Handbags Of Rs 4-5 Lakh’ | WATCH
Ekam Bawa Slams Rhiti Tiwari Over Rs 25K Pocket Money Claim: ‘Stop Fooling People, You Have Handbags Of Rs 4-5 Lakh’ | WATCH
Celebrities
Kartik Aaryan Thanks President Droupadi Murmu After National Award Win For ‘Chandu Champion’
Kartik Aaryan Thanks President Droupadi Murmu After National Award Win For ‘Chandu Champion’
Celebrities
Ajay Devgn’s 7,802 Sq Ft Juhu Bungalow Gets BMC Stop-Work Notice Over Salon And Spa Plan
Ajay Devgn’s 7,802 Sq Ft Juhu Bungalow Gets BMC Stop-Work Notice Over Salon And Spa Plan
Advertisement

Videos

EC PROTESTS: Congress Workers Take to Streets Nationwide, Water Cannons Used in Patna and Chandigarh
J&K ASSEMBLY RUCKUS: BJP, Congress Protest Over Statehood Resolution and Election Commission
BIHAR ROW: Pappu Yadav Seeks Samrat Choudhary’s Resignation Over Women’s Safety Concerns
BIHAR NDA ROW: Chirag Paswan Questions Accountability Over Repeated Harassment Cases Across State
BIHAR ROW: Minister Defends Samrat Choudhary’s Jamui Photo Post, POCSO Debate Intensifies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget