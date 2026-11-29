Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aishwarya unfollowed Neil, removed their photos from Instagram.

This fueled new separation rumors; actors remain silent.

Couple faced previous separation rumors, never publicly confirmed.

Their marriage status remains unconfirmed; actors have not clarified.

Television actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are once again facing questions about their marriage after a change in their social media activity sparked fresh separation rumours. Aishwarya has reportedly unfollowed Neil on Instagram and removed several photographs and videos featuring the couple from her profile. Neil, meanwhile, continues to follow his wife on the platform. The development has prompted fans to speculate about their relationship, although neither actor has addressed the latest reports. This is not the first time their marriage has attracted attention, but there is no confirmation from either side that they have decided to part ways.

Aishwarya Sharma Deletes Photos With Neil Bhatt

Aishwarya has reportedly unfollowed Neil on Instagram, while the actor continues to follow her. She has also taken down several posts featuring the two together, including photographs and videos from their time as a couple. The changes have fuelled speculation among fans, but neither Aishwarya nor Neil has commented on the matter so far.

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Previous Separation Rumours In 2025

Questions about the couple's relationship had also surfaced in August 2025, when Aishwarya celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi without Neil. His absence from the pictures she shared led some social media users to wonder whether they were facing difficulties.

A few months earlier, in June 2025, Aishwarya had addressed speculation about her personal life. In a social media post, she wrote, "My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission." She also clarified that she had not given any interviews or made statements about her marriage.

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Despite the recurring rumours, neither actor has publicly confirmed a separation. The latest activity on Instagram has once again drawn attention to their relationship, but their silence does not establish that the marriage has ended.

Aishwarya Sharma And Neil Bhatt's Marriage

Aishwarya and Neil got married on November 30, 2021, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The two first met while working on the television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where they played prominent roles. Their on-screen association eventually developed into a relationship.

The couple does not have children together. In March 2024, reports claiming that Aishwarya was pregnant were dismissed by her publicist, who described the speculation as baseless. For now, neither actor has offered a clarification on the latest developments, and reports of a separation remain unconfirmed.