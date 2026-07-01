Aishwarya Rai Lost Faith In Bollywood After Break-Up With Salman Khan, Claims Prahlad Kakkar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar stated Aishwarya felt isolated after split.

She feared Bollywood would unfairly side with Salman Khan.

Kakkar witnessed Salman creating disturbances, implying relationship breakdown.

Aishwarya later confirmed moving past this personal chapter.

The relationship between Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan has remained one of Bollywood's most discussed love stories, even years after it ended. The former couple reportedly parted ways in 2002, but the circumstances surrounding their break-up have largely remained private. Now, advertising filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar, who worked with Aishwarya during her modelling days, has looked back on that period, claiming the split left her deeply disillusioned with Bollywood.

Prahlad Kakkar Claims Aishwarya Felt Isolated After The Split

During a conversation on Vickey Lalwani's YouTube channel, Prahlad Kakkar recalled supporting Aishwarya Rai through what he described as one of the toughest phases of her life. According to him, she wasn't only dealing with the end of a relationship but also with the fear of being abandoned by the film industry.

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Kakkar claimed Aishwarya believed that Bollywood would naturally side with Salman Khan, leaving her to face the situation on her own. He said he repeatedly reassured her not to worry, but she remained troubled by how she thought the industry would respond.

He further alleged that Aishwarya felt let down by the people around her. In his view, although the break-up was painful, the end of the relationship eventually brought her relief. Kakkar also described Salman Khan as having an "angry nature".

'She Was More Hurt By The Industry's Response'

Kakkar went on to say that Aishwarya's biggest disappointment was not the break-up itself, but what she believed was Bollywood's one-sided support for Salman Khan. According to him, she felt the industry had failed to treat both sides fairly, which caused her to lose trust in Bollywood. He added that had everyone been treated equally, the situation might have felt very different. Instead, he believed the response was heavily tilted in Salman's favour.

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Aishwarya Never Discussed Her Personal Life, Says Kakkar

Despite his claims, Prahlad Kakkar made it clear that Aishwarya Rai never spoke to him about the details of her personal life. He said his observations came from the fact that they lived in the same building. Kakkar alleged that he had witnessed Salman Khan creating disturbances in the lobby area and hitting his head against the wall. Based on those experiences, he believes the relationship had broken down well before it officially ended.

Aishwarya Later Chose To Leave The Past Behind

According to media reports, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai ended their relationship in 2002 and never worked together again. Years later, during a 2012 interview with Simi Garewal, Aishwarya made it clear that she had moved on from that chapter of her life, saying, "I have completely left that phase behind. I do not want to talk about it in any way."

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Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011. Since then, she has largely kept her personal life away from public discussion.