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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Old Cannes Video Goes Viral After Alia Bhatt ‘Ignored’ By International Media

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Old Cannes Video Goes Viral After Alia Bhatt ‘Ignored’ By International Media

A viral Cannes 2026 video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is grabbing attention after online debate around Alia Bhatt allegedly being ignored by international photographers.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 17 May 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan commanding Cannes red carpet.
  • Fans praise her global aura, contrasting with Alia Bhatt's reception.
  • Columnist Shobhaa De also lauded Aishwarya's international recognition.
  • Aishwarya's enduring presence highlights her significant Cannes impact.

Just days after online chatter claimed Alia Bhatt was “ignored” by international photographers at Cannes 2026, the internet has now shifted its attention to another Indian star, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A resurfaced video of Aishwarya confidently walking the Cannes red carpet is going viral across social media, with fans calling it proof of her unmatched global aura. The clip has reignited conversations about star power, international recognition, and why Aishwarya continues to dominate the Cannes spotlight even after more than two decades of appearances.

Aishwarya’s Viral Cannes Video Takes Over Social Media

The viral video, widely circulated on X, shows photographers enthusiastically calling out Aishwarya’s name as she poses on the red carpet with poise and ease. Unlike the recent debate surrounding Alia Bhatt’s Cannes appearance, the clip highlights the overwhelming attention Aishwarya receives from international media each year.

Fans Compare Aishwarya And Alia’s Cannes Moments

Many social media users quickly began comparing the two moments. One user wrote that Aishwarya “doesn’t need to ask for attention because the cameras naturally follow her,” while another called her “the original Cannes queen from India.” Several fans also pointed out that global photographers instantly recognise Aishwarya, something they believe very few Indian celebrities have achieved on an international red carpet.

ALSO READ | Shobhaa de Mocks Alia Bhatt Says 'Waving, Blowing Kisses At Her Own Team'

Shobhaa De’s Comments Add Fuel To The Debate

The renewed buzz comes shortly after columnist Shobhaa De made controversial remarks about Indian celebrities at Cannes. In her viral Instagram reel, she claimed that international photographers often do not recognise many Indian stars despite their couture looks. While taking a swipe at Alia Bhatt’s red-carpet moment, Shobhaa simultaneously praised Aishwarya, calling her “the only truly recognised Indian celebrity on that carpet.”

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt Trends Again As Viral Cannes Video Claims She Was Asked To 'Step Aside' From Podium: WATCH

Why Aishwarya Still Rules Cannes

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has become one of the most familiar Indian faces at the Cannes Film Festival, representing global beauty brands and Indian cinema alike. With this latest viral clip, fans believe she has once again reminded everyone why her Cannes presence continues to hold unmatched cultural and international impact.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's video from Cannes going viral?

A resurfaced video shows photographers enthusiastically calling out Aishwarya's name on the Cannes red carpet, highlighting the attention she receives.

How do fans perceive Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes presence compared to other Indian stars?

Fans believe Aishwarya's global aura is unmatched, with photographers instantly recognizing her, unlike some other Indian celebrities.

What did Shobhaa De say about Indian celebrities at Cannes?

Columnist Shobhaa De praised Aishwarya as the only truly recognized Indian celebrity on the carpet, while also making remarks about other stars not being recognized.

Why is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan considered a dominant figure at Cannes?

Aishwarya has been a familiar Indian face at Cannes for over two decades, representing global brands and Indian cinema, maintaining her international impact.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Cannes Red Carpet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes 2026 Aishwarya Viral Clip Alia Cannes Controversy
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