A resurfaced video shows photographers enthusiastically calling out Aishwarya's name on the Cannes red carpet, highlighting the attention she receives.
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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Old Cannes Video Goes Viral After Alia Bhatt ‘Ignored’ By International Media
A viral Cannes 2026 video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is grabbing attention after online debate around Alia Bhatt allegedly being ignored by international photographers.
- Viral video shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan commanding Cannes red carpet.
- Fans praise her global aura, contrasting with Alia Bhatt's reception.
- Columnist Shobhaa De also lauded Aishwarya's international recognition.
- Aishwarya's enduring presence highlights her significant Cannes impact.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's video from Cannes going viral?
How do fans perceive Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes presence compared to other Indian stars?
Fans believe Aishwarya's global aura is unmatched, with photographers instantly recognizing her, unlike some other Indian celebrities.
What did Shobhaa De say about Indian celebrities at Cannes?
Columnist Shobhaa De praised Aishwarya as the only truly recognized Indian celebrity on the carpet, while also making remarks about other stars not being recognized.
Why is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan considered a dominant figure at Cannes?
Aishwarya has been a familiar Indian face at Cannes for over two decades, representing global brands and Indian cinema, maintaining her international impact.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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