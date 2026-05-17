Just days after online chatter claimed Alia Bhatt was “ignored” by international photographers at Cannes 2026, the internet has now shifted its attention to another Indian star, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A resurfaced video of Aishwarya confidently walking the Cannes red carpet is going viral across social media, with fans calling it proof of her unmatched global aura. The clip has reignited conversations about star power, international recognition, and why Aishwarya continues to dominate the Cannes spotlight even after more than two decades of appearances.

Aishwarya’s Viral Cannes Video Takes Over Social Media

The viral video, widely circulated on X, shows photographers enthusiastically calling out Aishwarya’s name as she poses on the red carpet with poise and ease. Unlike the recent debate surrounding Alia Bhatt’s Cannes appearance, the clip highlights the overwhelming attention Aishwarya receives from international media each year.

You see the number of flashes….well choke on that https://t.co/zihHx0yJFG pic.twitter.com/DRWeagNGhT — I love Aishwarya ❤️ (@centurysum1) May 16, 2026

Fans Compare Aishwarya And Alia’s Cannes Moments

Many social media users quickly began comparing the two moments. One user wrote that Aishwarya “doesn’t need to ask for attention because the cameras naturally follow her,” while another called her “the original Cannes queen from India.” Several fans also pointed out that global photographers instantly recognise Aishwarya, something they believe very few Indian celebrities have achieved on an international red carpet.

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Shobhaa De’s Comments Add Fuel To The Debate

The renewed buzz comes shortly after columnist Shobhaa De made controversial remarks about Indian celebrities at Cannes. In her viral Instagram reel, she claimed that international photographers often do not recognise many Indian stars despite their couture looks. While taking a swipe at Alia Bhatt’s red-carpet moment, Shobhaa simultaneously praised Aishwarya, calling her “the only truly recognised Indian celebrity on that carpet.”

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Why Aishwarya Still Rules Cannes

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has become one of the most familiar Indian faces at the Cannes Film Festival, representing global beauty brands and Indian cinema alike. With this latest viral clip, fans believe she has once again reminded everyone why her Cannes presence continues to hold unmatched cultural and international impact.