As Eva made her way toward Aishwarya for a photo opportunity. While carefully navigating her gown with a long train, Eva expressed her excitement at the reunion, sharing a cheerful moment with Aishwarya on the red carpet. As she approached, Eva enthusiastically acknowledged Aishwarya, celebrating their friendship and presence at the event before the two posed together for photographs.

ALSO READ | 'No One Wants To Talk To Me': Orry Shares Hilarious Video From Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Set

Social Media Reaction

Social media was soon flooded with reactions celebrating their reunion and friendship, with fans sharing admiration for the duo and their red carpet presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aishu (@aishdivaa)

Aishwarya's Cannes Appearance

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in a sculpted blue mermaid-style gown designed by Amit Aggarwal. The look also marked the designer’s Cannes debut. She completed her ensemble with a shimmering dupatta, adding elegance to her red carpet appearance.

ALSO READ | Viral Video Claims After Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Was Ignored On Red Carpet, Fans Call It 'Paid Negativity'

Special Appearance At Lights On Women’s Worth

Following the red carpet, Aishwarya attended the Lights on Women’s Worth initiative by L'Oréal Paris, which celebrates emerging female filmmakers. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who wore a ruby-red gown paired with a matching cape.