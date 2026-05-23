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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns To Cannes In Blue Glam As Eva Longoria Hypes Their Reunion | WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns To Cannes In Blue Glam As Eva Longoria Hypes Their Reunion | WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning return to Cannes 2026, reuniting warmly with Eva Longoria on the red carpet. She wore a sculpted blue Amit Aggarwal gown.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 23 May 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a much-anticipated Cannes Film Festival appearance.
  • She shared a warm reunion and hug with Eva Longoria on the red carpet.
  • Bachchan attended the Lights on Women's Worth initiative with daughter Aaradhya.
  • Her sculpted blue mermaid-style gown marked designer Amit Aggarwal's debut.

Millions of fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally got their moment on Friday as she made her much-anticipated appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, continuing her long-standing tradition at the prestigious event. Her presence drew significant attention, especially after earlier discussions online about her representation not being featured at the Martinez Hotel display, where Alia Bhatt had been highlighted instead.

Aishwarya's Reunion With Eva Longoria 

Adding to the excitement was Aishwarya’s warm reunion with Hollywood actor Eva Longoria. The two shared a lively moment on the red carpet, greeting each other affectionately and embracing, which quickly became one of the highlights of the evening. Eva appeared visibly delighted as she met Aishwarya, enthusiastically acknowledging their bond before the two hugged and posed together.

As Eva made her way toward Aishwarya for a photo opportunity. While carefully navigating her gown with a long train, Eva expressed her excitement at the reunion, sharing a cheerful moment with Aishwarya on the red carpet. As she approached, Eva enthusiastically acknowledged Aishwarya, celebrating their friendship and presence at the event before the two posed together for photographs.

ALSO READ | 'No One Wants To Talk To Me': Orry Shares Hilarious Video From Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Set

Social Media Reaction

Social media was soon flooded with reactions celebrating their reunion and friendship, with fans sharing admiration for the duo and their red carpet presence.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by aishu (@aishdivaa)

Aishwarya's Cannes Appearance

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in a sculpted blue mermaid-style gown designed by Amit Aggarwal. The look also marked the designer’s Cannes debut. She completed her ensemble with a shimmering dupatta, adding elegance to her red carpet appearance.

ALSO READ | Viral Video Claims After Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Was Ignored On Red Carpet, Fans Call It 'Paid Negativity'

Special Appearance At Lights On Women’s Worth

Following the red carpet, Aishwarya attended the Lights on Women’s Worth initiative by L'Oréal Paris, which celebrates emerging female filmmakers. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who wore a ruby-red gown paired with a matching cape.

 

 

 

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her anticipated appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, continuing her tradition at the event.

Who did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reunite with on the red carpet?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a warm reunion with Hollywood actor Eva Longoria on the red carpet, sharing an affectionate greeting and embrace.

What was the reaction on social media to their reunion?

Social media was flooded with reactions celebrating the reunion and friendship between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria, with fans sharing admiration.

What designer created Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes gown?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a sculpted blue mermaid-style gown designed by Amit Aggarwal for her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

What event did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend after the red carpet?

After the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Lights on Women’s Worth initiative by L'Oréal Paris, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aaradhya Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes Film Festival 2026 L’Oréal Paris Eva Longoria Amit Aggarwal Gown
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