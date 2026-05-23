Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her anticipated appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, continuing her tradition at the event.
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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns To Cannes In Blue Glam As Eva Longoria Hypes Their Reunion | WATCH
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning return to Cannes 2026, reuniting warmly with Eva Longoria on the red carpet. She wore a sculpted blue Amit Aggarwal gown.
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a much-anticipated Cannes Film Festival appearance.
- She shared a warm reunion and hug with Eva Longoria on the red carpet.
- Bachchan attended the Lights on Women's Worth initiative with daughter Aaradhya.
- Her sculpted blue mermaid-style gown marked designer Amit Aggarwal's debut.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival?
Who did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reunite with on the red carpet?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a warm reunion with Hollywood actor Eva Longoria on the red carpet, sharing an affectionate greeting and embrace.
What was the reaction on social media to their reunion?
Social media was flooded with reactions celebrating the reunion and friendship between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria, with fans sharing admiration.
What designer created Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes gown?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a sculpted blue mermaid-style gown designed by Amit Aggarwal for her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.
What event did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend after the red carpet?
After the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Lights on Women’s Worth initiative by L'Oréal Paris, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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