Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Head At Paris Fashion Week; Shares Hug With Celine Dion: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aishwarya Rai showcased elegance at L'Oréal's Paris show.

She reunited with Eva Longoria; shared moment with Dion.

Céline Dion performed, marking her return after health challenges.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at Paris Fashion Week 2026 with her striking runway appearance, elegant styling and a series of memorable moments alongside global stars. The Bollywood actor walked for L’Oréal Paris’ “Express Your Worth” show, where she reunited with longtime friend Eva Longoria and shared a warm moment with Céline Dion.

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Makes A Glamorous Appearance

The ‘Devdas’ star commanded attention as she stepped onto the runway in a dramatic black velvet fishtail gown featuring a structured corset, a crystal-adorned cape and a jewel-encrusted tiara.

Her dewy makeup and trademark red lip complemented the regal ensemble, adding to the overall impact of her look.

There’s something about #AishwaryaRaiBachchan on a global runway.

Even alongside names like Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Celine Dion, she still carries a presence that feels uniquely her own.#ParisFashionWeek, 2026. The Aishwarya effect continues. 👑 pic.twitter.com/St7xUJN37s — Bhushan Patki (@bhushanpatki) September 29, 2026

Pictures and videos from the event soon appeared online, with fans particularly drawn to a clip of Aishwarya speaking with Simone Ashley while gently holding her hands. The actor was also seen reuniting with her longtime friend Eva Longoria during the star-studded event.

aishwarya rai & simone ashley backstage at the l’oréal paris défilé pic.twitter.com/AJB2qKIdYl — ❦ (@browngirlscene) September 28, 2026

Aishwarya And Céline Dion Share A Special Moment

The ninth edition of the L’Oréal Paris show brought together ambassadors and personalities from across generations, industries and backgrounds. The international line-up included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Simone Ashley, Marie Bochet, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Bebe Vio Grandis, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell.

Held against the illuminated Eiffel Tower, the “Express Your Worth” showcase added another glamorous chapter to Paris Fashion Week 2026.

Among the biggest highlights was the appearance of iconic singer Céline Dion, who performed her classic hit “I’m Alive” before being joined by fellow L’Oréal ambassadors.

In visuals from the evening, Aishwarya can be seen sharing a warm hug with Dion before enjoying her performance. The moment added another memorable touch to an already star-studded night.

AISHWARYA RAI AND CELINE DION TOGETHER WAS NOT ON MY 2026 BINGO CARD AT ALL pic.twitter.com/LTL7AobZZ0 — sowls (@sowlspace) September 29, 2026

Sharing pictures of Celine from the show, L'Oréal Paris on Instagram wrote, "A voice that inspires. A strength that speaks volumes. Global icon @celinedion brings her iconic voice to Le Défilé 2026 with I’m Alive, celebrating a moment of empowerment, resilience and worth.@celinedion is wearing @schiaparelli and @boucheron jewelry. #LOrealParis #LeDefileLOrealParis #WalkYourWorth #WorthIt #ImAlive."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Official (@lorealparis)

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Céline Dion Returns To The Stage

Dion’s appearance at the Paris show comes after her return to the stage for her first full concert in more than six years. According to People, her career had been interrupted first by the COVID-19 pandemic and later by her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome.

During the milestone concert, Dion became emotional shortly after walking on stage. She later spoke to fans about her “promise” to return to performing for them.

Seconds into the opening of her set with the 1998 song “On Ne Change Pas”, Dion appeared visibly emotional. She was seen wiping away tears, placing a hand on her chest and bringing her hands together in what appeared to be a gesture of gratitude towards the audience.

(With inputs from ANI)