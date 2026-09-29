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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Head At Paris Fashion Week; Shares Hug With Celine Dion: WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Head At Paris Fashion Week; Shares Hug With Celine Dion: WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled at Paris Fashion Week 2026 in a black velvet gown and shared a warm moment with Céline Dion at L’Oréal Paris’ show.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aishwarya Rai showcased elegance at L'Oréal's Paris show.
  • She reunited with Eva Longoria; shared moment with Dion.
  • Céline Dion performed, marking her return after health challenges.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at Paris Fashion Week 2026 with her striking runway appearance, elegant styling and a series of memorable moments alongside global stars. The Bollywood actor walked for L’Oréal Paris’ “Express Your Worth” show, where she reunited with longtime friend Eva Longoria and shared a warm moment with Céline Dion.

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Makes A Glamorous Appearance

The ‘Devdas’ star commanded attention as she stepped onto the runway in a dramatic black velvet fishtail gown featuring a structured corset, a crystal-adorned cape and a jewel-encrusted tiara.

Her dewy makeup and trademark red lip complemented the regal ensemble, adding to the overall impact of her look.

Pictures and videos from the event soon appeared online, with fans particularly drawn to a clip of Aishwarya speaking with Simone Ashley while gently holding her hands. The actor was also seen reuniting with her longtime friend Eva Longoria during the star-studded event.

Aishwarya And Céline Dion Share A Special Moment

The ninth edition of the L’Oréal Paris show brought together ambassadors and personalities from across generations, industries and backgrounds. The international line-up included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Simone Ashley, Marie Bochet, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Bebe Vio Grandis, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell.

Held against the illuminated Eiffel Tower, the “Express Your Worth” showcase added another glamorous chapter to Paris Fashion Week 2026.

Among the biggest highlights was the appearance of iconic singer Céline Dion, who performed her classic hit “I’m Alive” before being joined by fellow L’Oréal ambassadors.

In visuals from the evening, Aishwarya can be seen sharing a warm hug with Dion before enjoying her performance. The moment added another memorable touch to an already star-studded night.

Sharing pictures of Celine from the show, L'Oréal Paris on Instagram wrote, "A voice that inspires. A strength that speaks volumes. Global icon @celinedion brings her iconic voice to Le Défilé 2026 with I’m Alive, celebrating a moment of empowerment, resilience and worth.@celinedion is wearing @schiaparelli and @boucheron jewelry. #LOrealParis #LeDefileLOrealParis #WalkYourWorth #WorthIt #ImAlive."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Official (@lorealparis)

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Céline Dion Returns To The Stage

Dion’s appearance at the Paris show comes after her return to the stage for her first full concert in more than six years. According to People, her career had been interrupted first by the COVID-19 pandemic and later by her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome.

During the milestone concert, Dion became emotional shortly after walking on stage. She later spoke to fans about her “promise” to return to performing for them.

Seconds into the opening of her set with the 1998 song “On Ne Change Pas”, Dion appeared visibly emotional. She was seen wiping away tears, placing a hand on her chest and bringing her hands together in what appeared to be a gesture of gratitude towards the audience.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What event did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend in Paris?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended Paris Fashion Week 2026. She walked the runway for L’Oréal Paris’ “Express Your Worth” show, making a glamorous appearance.

What did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wear for her runway appearance?

She wore a dramatic black velvet fishtail gown featuring a structured corset and a crystal-adorned cape. Her regal ensemble was completed with a jewel-encrusted tiara.

Who did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reunite with at the event?

Aishwarya reunited with her longtime friend Eva Longoria during the star-studded event. She also shared a warm moment with iconic singer Céline Dion.

What was a notable highlight involving Céline Dion at the L'Oréal Paris show?

Céline Dion performed her classic hit “I’m Alive” and shared a warm hug with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This marked a special moment at the event.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Sep 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Celine Dion Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Paris Fashion Week 2026
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