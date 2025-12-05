Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proved why she remains one of the world’s most admired celebrities as she graced the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in Jeddah. The actor stunned on the red carpet, where she also shared a light-hearted moment with Hollywood star Dakota Johnson — a clip that quickly sent social media into a frenzy. But beyond the glamour, it was Aishwarya’s opening-day session that truly captivated audiences, offering a rare look into her philosophy toward work, life and longevity in cinema.

Aishwarya Says Motherhood and Family Keep Her Grounded

During her conversation, Aishwarya spoke candidly about the balance she maintains between her personal and professional life. She emphasised that motherhood has become as central to her identity as her acting career.

Quoting Hollywood Reporter India, she said, “I’m so busy taking care of Aaradhya, being with Abhishek, that I don’t get insecure if I don’t sign a film. Insecurities have never been a driving force for me.”

Her clarity about the roles she picks, she explained, comes from a place of inner steadiness rather than pressure.

‘Insecurities Have Never Been a Driving Force’

In a video from the event that has since gone viral, Aishwarya elaborated on why she doesn’t let industry expectations dictate her choices.

“I don’t get insecure. I think that’s a very, very, very real aspect of who I am,” she said. “Insecurities have never been a driving force… That is something that has never been me. That’s a clarity also.”

She recalled her early days, revealing how Mani Ratnam helped shape her vision when she entered films after her pageant win. She remembered him telling her, “‘Iruvar is not really a launch film. It's a movie. It's a story. It's not about launching Aishwarya.’” To which she responded, “‘Wow, that's the movie that I want to do.’”

Her reflections extended to her post-Devdas career as well.

“I remember after Devdas, it felt like a crescendo… And I did Chokher Bali with Rituparno Ghosh.” She added, “‘Wow! What a beautiful story. That’s the movie I want to do.’”

Gratitude for the Journey and Excitement for What’s Next

Aishwarya noted that unpredictability has been both her instinct and her path. “Having come thus far in my journey, I’m grateful. I have all your love, I have all your support, I have the industry of talents,” she told the audience.

The actor was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), and fans are now eagerly awaiting what she signs next — especially after her thoughtful and heartfelt appearance at the festival.