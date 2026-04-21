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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAishwarya Rai Celebrates 19th Anniversary With Abhishek Bachchan, Shares Heartwarming Family Pics

Aishwarya Rai Celebrates 19th Anniversary With Abhishek Bachchan, Shares Heartwarming Family Pics

Aishwarya Rai celebrates 19th wedding anniversary with Abhishek Bachchan by sharing heartwarming family photos featuring daughter Aaradhya.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 09:15 AM (IST)

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) It has been 19 years since Bollywood's beloved couple, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, entered matrimony in a lavish ceremony.

Aishwarya decided to mark 19 years of marital bliss with Abhishek by dropping perfect family pics on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

The photographs posted by Aishwarya showed her posing for some happy clicks with hubby Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

While in the first snap, the three of them are posing next to a lovely bouquet, the second had them simply flaunting their beautiful smiles.

Coming to Aishwarya and Abhishek's love saga, the two have shared screenspace in many films including "Kuch Naa Kaho", "Dhoom 2", "Sarkar Raj", "Umrao Jaan", "Guru", and "Raavan".

The duo reportedly first met back in 1999 for the photo shoot of their first project together, "Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke".

Their friendship slowly and steadily transformed into love. After being in a relationship for some time, Aishwarya and Abhishek finally tied the knot on April 20, 2007.

On 16 November 2011, the couple stepped into the next chapter of their lives as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Abhishek recently made headlines as they made a rare appearance together at Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar's wedding on March 5.

While Aishwarya looked as beautiful as ever in a blue and silver anarkali suit, Abhishek opted for a black sherwani. The couple was seen smiling and posing for the cameras before entering the venue.

Abhishek and Aishwarya attended the event with Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. The entire Bachchan family made a public appearance together after a very long time.

On the work front, Abhishek will be seen playing a crucial role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's "King".

His lineup further includes Riteish Deshmukh's "Raja Shivaji".

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
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Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai ENtertainment News Aishwarya Rai Anniversary
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