Air India Apologises After Damaging Anoushka Shankar's Sitar; Musician Shares Repair Update

Anoushka Shankar reveals Air India apologised, offered compensation, and promised a policy review after her sitar was damaged in transit.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Grammy-nominated sitarist Anoushka Shankar, who recently revealed that her cherished sitar was damaged during an Air India flight, has now shared a promising update hours after the incident went viral. The musician said she was initially “devastated and truly disturbed” by the airline’s mishandling, but a fresh video posted on Thursday suggests hope that her instrument may be saved.

'It MAY Be Saved’: Anoushka Shares Repair Update

Taking to Instagram, Anoushka posted a video of her sitar undergoing careful restoration. In her caption, she expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she received and shared measured optimism about the instrument’s recovery.

She wrote, “First of all, THANK YOU everyone for your commiserations and support after my sitar was damaged on a flight this week. I have an incredible update- which is that it MAY be saved! I’m holding my breath whilst the truly amazing Ajay Rikhiram @rikhiramoriginals works on repairing my precious instrument, and I’m fervently hoping it will be brought back to life in time for my upcoming India Chapters tour."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anoushka Shankar (@anoushkashankarofficial)

Air India Reaches Out With Apology & Offers Compensation

In the same post, Anoushka revealed that the airline had contacted her following the widespread reaction online.

“ALSO, thanks to all your comments and shares, @airindia has reached out with apologies, an offer to compensate for the repairs and promises of a policy change after a full investigation into how this happened,” she wrote.

The sitarist emphasised that she hoped the airline would follow through not just for her case, but to ensure safer handling of instruments and delicate cargo for all travellers.

She added, “I hope this can mark a change in the way musical instruments and all other precious goods are handled – giving them the care they deserve.”

Industry Voices Rally Behind Anoushka

Her earlier post showing the cracked sitar triggered an outpouring of concern from fellow artists. Vishal Dadlani commented, “God, that’s heartbreaking! I’m so sorry,” while comedian Zakir Khan wrote, “This is extremely heartbreaking!” Singer Papon also added, “Genuine care feels so rare these days… it’s as if the very act of caring has faded from our lives! This is so heartbreaking.”

The incident comes at a high point in Anoushka Shankar’s career; her latest project Chapter III: We Return to Light, created with Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar, has earned multiple Grammy nominations, including Best Global Music Album, ahead of the 2026 ceremony set for February 1 in Los Angeles.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
Anoushka Shankar Air India Apology Sitar Repair Video
