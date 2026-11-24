The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged the Centre to stop the release of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India, two days after Netflix announced the Pakistani series. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the association called for the show to be blocked on Netflix India and asked for a permanent law barring Pakistani entertainment content from Indian screens. The demand comes ahead of the series’ announced December 4 premiere, although Netflix has not clarified whether it will be available in India. The production was commissioned by Netflix’s Middle East and North Africa team.

AICWA Seeks Ban On Netflix Series

The All India Cine Workers Association has approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking the government to prevent Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo from being streamed in India. In its letter, the film workers’ body appealed to Netflix India and other streaming services to refrain from featuring Pakistani entertainment.

“We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India,” the association stated.

🇮🇳 Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First. 🇮🇳 The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, demanding that the Pakistani series "Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is not released on Netflix in India on 4 December 2026. Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens. We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India. Nation Comes First. Always. | #AICWA | #NationComesFirst | #BoycottPakistaniContent | #Netflix |#Pahalgam | #Pulwama | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | #Pakistani | #Pakistan | #PakistanTerroristCountry | | @narendramodi | @PMOIndia | @AmitShah | @HMOIndia | @AshwiniVaishnaw | @MIB_India | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta | @netflix | @NetflixIndia | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 24, 2026

The AICWA also expressed its opposition to Pakistani entertainment across formats, saying, ‘Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens.’

ALSO READ | IFFI 2026: Uttarakhand Emerging As A Film Production Hub, Offers Subsidies Of Up To Rs 3 Crore

I&B Ministry Advisory On Pakistani Content

The association referred to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s advisory issued on May 8, 2025, which asked streaming platforms and intermediaries in India to stop showing Pakistan-origin content.

In its letter, the AICWA recalled its earlier decision to bar Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry following the Pulwama attack. It also cited restrictions introduced by the government after the Pahalgam attack.

The association said releasing the series would go against the advisory and public sentiment. It urged the Prime Minister to ensure that OTT platforms comply with the directive and called for a permanent law with strict penalties against Pakistani productions and artists appearing on Indian television, streaming platforms and cinemas.

ALSO READ | ‘Artists Are Not Disposable’: ‘Ramayana’ VFX Artist Accuses Namit Malhotra’s DNEG Of Unfair Layoffs

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo: Cast And Story

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is based on the bestselling Urdu novel by Farhat Ishtiaq. The story was first serialised in Khawateen Digest in 2009 and later published as a book in 2013.

The series follows three generations and six love stories, with relationships and the meaning of love forming the central theme. Its ensemble cast includes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.

Produced by Momina Duraid Films, the show has Momina Duraid as its showrunner and producer. The series was filmed in Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom. Netflix has announced December 4 as the release date. However, the streaming platform has yet to confirm whether the series will be available to viewers in India.

The AICWA’s demand now places the upcoming Pakistani production at the centre of a fresh debate over the availability of Pakistan-origin entertainment on Indian OTT platforms.