Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cine Workers Association urged PM Modi for celebrity security.

Amitabh Bachchan's fan meeting highlighted ongoing security concerns.

Association demands action against gangs, swift legal trials.

AICWA seeks to prevent Mumbai's underworld era resurgence.

Concerns over the safety of Bollywood celebrities have resurfaced after a post by the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) highlighted Amitabh Bachchan meeting fans from behind bulletproof glass. Citing incidents involving Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Kapil Sharma and Tiger Shroff, the association has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written to the Prime Minister, seeking stronger security for film personalities and their families, action against gangster and extortion networks, and faster trials in criminal cases. The association has also called for steps to restore Mumbai’s law and order.

AICWA Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

In its appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta called for comprehensive security arrangements for actors, filmmakers and their families. The association has raised concerns about the threats and violent incidents involving members of the film industry and has urged the authorities to take stronger action.

Bollywood behind bulletproof glass: Amitabh Bachchan forced to meet fans from behind bulletproof glass. After the murder of Baba Siddique and attacks on Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Kapil Sharma and Tiger Shroff, who is next? All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, respectfully demanding: 🔹 Foolproof security for film personalities and their families 🔹 A complete crackdown on gangster and extortion networks, with NIA investigation 🔹 Fast-track trials and strict punishment for the guilty 🔹 Restoration of law and order in Mumbai Mumbai must never go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood must never work in the shadow of fear. | #AICWA | #Bollywood |#AmitabhBachchan | #Mumbai |#TigerShroff | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | | @narendramodi | @PMOIndia | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 3, 2026

The demands include a crackdown on gangster and extortion networks, an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), fast-track trials and strict punishment for those found guilty. AICWA has also called for measures to strengthen law and order in Mumbai.

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Amitabh Bachchan’s Meeting Raises Safety Concerns

AICWA highlighted Amitabh Bachchan meeting fans from behind bulletproof glass as an example of the security concerns surrounding Bollywood celebrities. The post also referred to incidents involving Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Kapil Sharma and Tiger Shroff, alongside the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

The association’s appeal reflects concerns about the impact of threats and attacks on the film industry. However, the incidents mentioned involve different circumstances and should not be assumed to be connected without evidence.

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AICWA Warns Against Return Of Mumbai’s Underworld Era

In its message, AICWA stressed that Mumbai must not return to the period when underworld threats affected the film industry during the 1990s. The association stated, “Mumbai must never go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood must never work in the shadow of fear.”

Through its letter to the Prime Minister, AICWA has called for stronger protection for film personalities and decisive action against criminal networks. Its demands place the focus on celebrity security, law enforcement, and ensuring that people working in the entertainment industry can carry out their professional commitments without fear.