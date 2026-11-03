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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAICWA Writes To PM Modi After Big B Meets Fans In Bulletproof Enclosure, Seeks Foolproof Security For Celebs

AICWA Writes To PM Modi After Big B Meets Fans In Bulletproof Enclosure, Seeks Foolproof Security For Celebs

AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has urged PM Narendra Modi to strengthen Bollywood security, crack down on gangster networks, and fast-track trials following attacks involving several celebrities.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cine Workers Association urged PM Modi for celebrity security.
  • Amitabh Bachchan's fan meeting highlighted ongoing security concerns.
  • Association demands action against gangs, swift legal trials.
  • AICWA seeks to prevent Mumbai's underworld era resurgence.

Concerns over the safety of Bollywood celebrities have resurfaced after a post by the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) highlighted Amitabh Bachchan meeting fans from behind bulletproof glass. Citing incidents involving Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Kapil Sharma and Tiger Shroff, the association has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written to the Prime Minister, seeking stronger security for film personalities and their families, action against gangster and extortion networks, and faster trials in criminal cases. The association has also called for steps to restore Mumbai’s law and order.

AICWA Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

In its appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta called for comprehensive security arrangements for actors, filmmakers and their families. The association has raised concerns about the threats and violent incidents involving members of the film industry and has urged the authorities to take stronger action.

The demands include a crackdown on gangster and extortion networks, an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), fast-track trials and strict punishment for those found guilty. AICWA has also called for measures to strengthen law and order in Mumbai.

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Amitabh Bachchan’s Meeting Raises Safety Concerns

AICWA highlighted Amitabh Bachchan meeting fans from behind bulletproof glass as an example of the security concerns surrounding Bollywood celebrities. The post also referred to incidents involving Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Kapil Sharma and Tiger Shroff, alongside the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

The association’s appeal reflects concerns about the impact of threats and attacks on the film industry. However, the incidents mentioned involve different circumstances and should not be assumed to be connected without evidence.

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AICWA Warns Against Return Of Mumbai’s Underworld Era

In its message, AICWA stressed that Mumbai must not return to the period when underworld threats affected the film industry during the 1990s. The association stated, “Mumbai must never go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood must never work in the shadow of fear.”

Through its letter to the Prime Minister, AICWA has called for stronger protection for film personalities and decisive action against criminal networks. Its demands place the focus on celebrity security, law enforcement, and ensuring that people working in the entertainment industry can carry out their professional commitments without fear.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary concern raised by the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA)?

AICWA is concerned about the safety of Bollywood celebrities and the resurgence of threats from gangster and extortion networks. They fear a return to Mumbai's underworld era.

Who did AICWA appeal to for intervention regarding celebrity safety?

The AICWA president, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged the Prime Minister to intervene and provide stronger security for film personalities and their families.

What specific measures is AICWA demanding from the government?

AICWA demands stronger security for film personalities, action against gangster and extortion networks, and faster trials in criminal cases. They also called for an NIA investigation and measures to restore Mumbai's law and order.

What recent event prompted AICWA to raise these safety concerns?

AICWA highlighted Amitabh Bachchan meeting fans from behind bulletproof glass as an example of security concerns. They also referenced incidents involving Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Kapil Sharma, and Tiger Shroff.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Tiger Shroff Salman Khan AICWA Saif Ali Khan 'Narendra Modi' Suresh Shyamlal Gupta Bollywood Celebrity Security
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