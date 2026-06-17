Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sanchita Ugale died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14.

Cine Workers Association demands SIT probe into her suspicious death.

AICWA cites her success, last post, and family's concerns.

Police registered accidental death report, active investigation is ongoing.

Days after Kumkum Bhagya actor Sanchita Ugale died by suicide, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into her death. The 22-year-old was found dead at her residence in Mumbai’s Nalasopara area around 7 pm on June 14.

AICWA Demands SIT Probe

In its statement, AICWA expressed suspicion over the circumstances surrounding the actor’s death, noting her rising success in the industry. The association described Ugale as a “self-made” artist who built her career without any industry backing.

“The circumstances surrounding her death raise serious concerns that require a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation so that the complete truth can be established through due process,” the association stated in its letter to the Chief Minister.

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The letter also referred to her last Instagram post, shared hours before her death. “The apparent contrast between her publicly visible activity and the developments that followed has raised questions in the minds of many people. These questions deserve to be addressed through a fair, transparent, and evidence-based investigation.”

AICWA further noted that members of Ugale’s family have also raised concerns regarding the circumstances of her death and alleged that she may have been facing multiple pressures. “These concerns and allegations require careful examination by the investigating authorities so that all relevant facts can be established through a transparent process,” it added.

All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has resquested Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis to constitute an SIT in the death by suicide of TV Actor Sanchita Ugale pic.twitter.com/Qx1QgbbgiJ — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2026

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AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has urged the Maharashtra CM to order a “high-level, independent, impartial and transparent” inquiry into the case.

The letter concluded by stating that the actor deserves justice. “Sanchita Ugale deserves justice, and the truth behind her death must come to light so that no other young artist in the Indian film industry suffers a similar fate in the future.”

Sanchita Ugale Suicide Case

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East.

“The incident occurred between 7 and 7:30 pm on June 14. Sanchita had locked the door from inside and hanged herself from the ceiling fan using a sari in her bedroom. She was taken to Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination,” Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said.

Following a complaint by her father, Machhindra Ugale, police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15. Police said the matter is being investigated.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)