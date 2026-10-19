India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Firing Case: AICWA Prez Writes To Amit Shah, Lists Key Demands

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: AICWA Prez Writes To Amit Shah, Lists Key Demands

AICWA President has written to Amit Shah after the Tiger Shroff firing incident in Juhu, demanding an NIA probe, stronger security and strict action.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • All Indian Cine Workers urged intervention after Tiger Shroff firing.
  • Association demanded central probe, security for film personalities.
  • AICWA cited previous attacks, alleging wider extortion network.
  • Group warned against underworld return, seeking industry protection.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene following the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has called for a probe by central agencies, stronger security for the actor and his family, and strict action against those responsible, warning that repeated attacks are creating fear across the film industry.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: All Three Accused Arrested From Pune-Jaipur Express In Kota

AICWA Seeks Central Intervention In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

In a storngly worded statement shared on X, AICWA condemned the incident and questioned the safety of film personalities in Mumbai. Gupta described the firing as a frightening episode that could have cost Shroff his life, adding that the actor and his family were now living in fear.

The association also called for an investigation into alleged gang networks, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies working alongside Maharashtra Police.

According to reports, five rounds were fired at Shroff’s BMW near Pushpa Park in Juhu on Sunday evening. The actor reportedly suffered gunpowder burns on his right hand, while his driver, Firdaus, and an autorickshaw driver were injured. Police have launched an investigation and detained one person for questioning.

Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan And Rohit Shetty Attacks Cited

AICWA argued that the incident involving Shroff should not be viewed in isolation. It pointed to previous attacks involving Bollywood personalities, including the firing outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, the stabbing of Saif Ali Khan at his home, the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence and repeated attacks on comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe.

The association alleged that such incidents were part of a wider pattern intended to intimidate film personalities and extort money from them.

“Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe?” AICWA said in its statement.

It also criticised the authorities for failing to prevent repeated attacks, arguing that assurances alone would not be enough to address the concerns raised by the film fraternity.

AICWA Lists Demands For Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis

In its appeal to Amit Shah, the association called for immediate central intervention, a time-bound report on the action taken, and a dedicated task force to improve security across the film industry.

AICWA also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure strict action against those responsible. Its demands include the arrest of the shooters and those who allegedly ordered the firing, a fast-track trial under strict laws, adequate protection for film personalities and their families, and accountability for security lapses.

The association further called for action against alleged extortion networks and measures to restore confidence in Mumbai’s law-and-order system.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Ravi Kishan, Shatrughan Sinha, Mika Singh And Other Celebs Raise Safety Concerns

'Bollywood Will Not Work In The Shadow Of Fear'

Warning against a return to Mumbai’s underworld era of the 1990s, AICWA said repeated attacks could have serious consequences for the film industry, which supports the livelihoods of thousands of people.

“Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear,” the association said, reaffirming its support for Shroff and his family.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main concern raised by the AICWA regarding the Tiger Shroff firing incident?

The AICWA strongly condemned the incident, questioning the safety of film personalities in Mumbai. They stated that such attacks create fear and could be part of a pattern to intimidate and extort money.

What happened during the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff?

Five rounds were fired at Tiger Shroff's BMW near Pushpa Park in Juhu. Shroff reportedly suffered gunpowder burns, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured.

What actions has the AICWA requested from the government regarding the incident?

AICWA urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah for central intervention, a time-bound report, and a dedicated task force for security. They also called on Maharashtra authorities for strict action and protection for film personalities.

Why does AICWA believe the Tiger Shroff incident is not isolated?

AICWA cited previous attacks on Bollywood figures like Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Rohit Shetty. They allege these incidents are part of a wider pattern to intimidate and extort money from film personalities.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Oct 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff AICWA MUMBAI AMIT SHAH Tiger Shroff Firing Case Suresh Shyamlal Gupta
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘Won’t Spare Salman Khan Until He Apologises’: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Anil Pandit In Fresh Audio After Tiger Shroff Firing
‘Won’t Spare Salman Khan Until He Apologises’: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Anil Pandit In Fresh Audio After Tiger Shroff Firing
Celebrities
Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Ravi Kishan, Shatrughan Sinha, Mika Singh And Other Celebs Raise Safety Concerns
Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Ravi Kishan, Shatrughan Sinha, Mika Singh And Other Celebs Raise Safety Concerns
Celebrities
Bombay HC To Hear Imran Khan’s Plea Against ‘Leave India Notice’ On October 26
Bombay HC To Hear Imran Khan’s Plea Against ‘Leave India Notice’ On October 26
Celebrities
‘He’s Safe Now’: Abhishek Bajaj Recalls Playing Football With Tiger Shroff Hours Before Mumbai Firing
‘He’s Safe Now’: Abhishek Bajaj Recalls Playing Football With Tiger Shroff Hours Before Mumbai Firing
Advertisement

Videos

Police Details: Tiger Shroff Reportedly Escaped Unharmed by Reacting Quickly to Gunfire
Major Breakthrough: Suspect Detained Near Maharashtra–Gujarat Border in Tiger Shroff Shooting Probe
Major Claim: Social Media Post Attributed to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Tiger Shroff Attack
Major Breakthrough: FIR Reveals Details of Attack on Tiger Shroff as Police Trace Suspects’ Motorcycle
Major Revelation: Tiger Shroff Attackers Allegedly Conducted 45-Minute Recce Before Firing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget