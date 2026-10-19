Tiger Shroff Firing Case: AICWA Prez Writes To Amit Shah, Lists Key Demands

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom All Indian Cine Workers urged intervention after Tiger Shroff firing.

Association demanded central probe, security for film personalities.

AICWA cited previous attacks, alleging wider extortion network.

Group warned against underworld return, seeking industry protection.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene following the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has called for a probe by central agencies, stronger security for the actor and his family, and strict action against those responsible, warning that repeated attacks are creating fear across the film industry.

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AICWA Seeks Central Intervention In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

In a storngly worded statement shared on X, AICWA condemned the incident and questioned the safety of film personalities in Mumbai. Gupta described the firing as a frightening episode that could have cost Shroff his life, adding that the actor and his family were now living in fear.

The association also called for an investigation into alleged gang networks, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies working alongside Maharashtra Police.

According to reports, five rounds were fired at Shroff’s BMW near Pushpa Park in Juhu on Sunday evening. The actor reportedly suffered gunpowder burns on his right hand, while his driver, Firdaus, and an autorickshaw driver were injured. Police have launched an investigation and detained one person for questioning.

🚨 All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta writes to Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah over the firing on Tiger Shroff 🚨 It was a terrifying scene in broad daylight. As Tiger Shroff was fired upon, it looked like a film shoot in progress, but it was real. Bullets were being fired as if it were Diwali firecrackers. It was a horrifying incident for Bollywood, and anyone who watches the video will be shaken. Mumbai's streets have once again been stained with blood. Tiger Shroff and his family are living in fear. In a strongly worded letter, AICWA has sought urgent central intervention after Tiger Shroff was fired upon in Juhu while sitting in his car. Two persons were hit by bullets. Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped. He has no known controversy or enmity, yet he and his family are now living in fear. This follows attacks on Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty and Kapil Sharma. Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? AICWA demands: ▪️ Full security for Tiger Shroff and his family ▪️ NIA and central agencies to probe the gang networks, in coordination with Maharashtra Police ▪️ Arrest of the shooters and those who ordered the firing ▪️ Fast-track trial under strict laws ▪️ A dedicated task force for the safety of the film industry ▪️ Accountability for the repeated failures ▪️ Permanent end to the fear of gangsters in Bollywood ▪️ A time-bound report on the action taken The film industry gives livelihood to lakhs of people. If the fear of the underworld continues, leading names may be forced to leave Mumbai. Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s, and Bollywood will not be allowed to work in the shadow of fear. AICWA stands with Tiger Shroff and his family with full strength. 💪 | #TigerShroff | #Bollywood |#AICWA |#AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation |#AmitShah | #Mumbai | #SaveBollywood | #LawAndOrder |#Firing | | @AmitShah | @HMOIndia | @Dev_Fadnavis | @CMOMaharashtra | @iYogeshRKadam | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta | @NIA_India | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) October 19, 2026

Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan And Rohit Shetty Attacks Cited

AICWA argued that the incident involving Shroff should not be viewed in isolation. It pointed to previous attacks involving Bollywood personalities, including the firing outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, the stabbing of Saif Ali Khan at his home, the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence and repeated attacks on comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe.

The association alleged that such incidents were part of a wider pattern intended to intimidate film personalities and extort money from them.

“Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe?” AICWA said in its statement.

It also criticised the authorities for failing to prevent repeated attacks, arguing that assurances alone would not be enough to address the concerns raised by the film fraternity.

AICWA Lists Demands For Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis

In its appeal to Amit Shah, the association called for immediate central intervention, a time-bound report on the action taken, and a dedicated task force to improve security across the film industry.

AICWA also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure strict action against those responsible. Its demands include the arrest of the shooters and those who allegedly ordered the firing, a fast-track trial under strict laws, adequate protection for film personalities and their families, and accountability for security lapses.

The association further called for action against alleged extortion networks and measures to restore confidence in Mumbai’s law-and-order system.

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'Bollywood Will Not Work In The Shadow Of Fear'

Warning against a return to Mumbai’s underworld era of the 1990s, AICWA said repeated attacks could have serious consequences for the film industry, which supports the livelihoods of thousands of people.

“Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear,” the association said, reaffirming its support for Shroff and his family.