AI Imagines Tom Holland And Zendaya’s South Indian Wedding, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AI video of Tom, Zendaya's South Indian wedding went viral.

Zendaya wore saree, Holland dhoti; many Hollywood stars attended.

Tom Holland, stylist hinted real wedding happened recently.

Couple's real wedding date remains publicly unconfirmed.

An AI-generated video imagining Tom Holland and Zendaya’s South Indian wedding has gone viral on social media, leaving fans amused and intrigued. The video features several Hollywood stars, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans, as imagined wedding guests, giving the fictional celebration a Marvel twist.

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s South Indian Wedding

The now-viral AI video opens with Tom Holland and Zendaya seated as newlyweds while guests pose behind them for photographs. Zendaya is dressed as a South Indian bride in a traditional red saree, accessorised with jewellery and a gajra. Tom, meanwhile, is seen wearing a white shirt paired with a traditional South Indian dhoti.

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The video then introduces Robert Downey Jr as one of the wedding guests. Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans are shown engaged in an animated conversation, while Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are humorously depicted carrying chairs for other guests.

Sadie Sink also makes an appearance in a red saree, while Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff are among the other stars featured in the AI-generated celebration.

In another frame, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Andrew Garfield are also seen as imagined guests at the wedding.

Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen are shown enjoying a traditional South Indian meal served on banana leaves.

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Towards the end, Tom and Zendaya are seen accepting a gift from what appears to be JK Simmons. The couple also poses for photographers in several frames, seemingly soaking in the celebrations.

The video ends with the AI-imagined newlyweds leaving the venue in an Ambassador car after greeting guests and enjoying the wedding feast.

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How Did Social Media Users React?

After watching the AI video, one person wrote, “Hahahaha this is so good.”

“SpiderMon: BRIDE NEW DAY,” added another.

A third posted, “Avengers in Multiverse: South indian version.”

Tom Holland, Zendaya Wedding

Tom Holland effectively confirmed that he and Zendaya are married, though he stopped short of saying so outright in June this year. Speaking with Esquire, Holland recalled that his grandmother worried she hadn’t been invited after fake AI-generated wedding photos of the couple circulated. When asked whether he'd needed to reassure any other relatives, Holland replied that he hadn’t, “because they were all there,” a comment that all but confirmed a real wedding had taken place with friends and family present.

The revelation followed months of speculation that kicked off in March, when Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, told Access Hollywood on the red carpet of the 2026 Actor Awards that the couple had already tied the knot, saying, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it!” When pressed on whether that was true, Roach responded, “It’s very true. Thank you so much!” Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, later reacted to the viral clip on Instagram with a cryptic “The laugh…” and a laughing emoji, further fueling belief in the secret nuptials.

The pair, both 29, have not publicly confirmed their wedding date yet. They are currently riding high on Spider-Man: Brand New Day success. The film has crossed $1 billion (approx. Rs 8,700 crore) in just six days, becoming the second-fastest film ever to achieve this feat. Avengers: Endgame still tops the list.