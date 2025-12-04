Ahan Shetty Wraps Border 2, Says Film Holds ‘Real Stories, Real Courage’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAhan Shetty Wraps Border 2, Says Film Holds ‘Real Stories, Real Courage’

Ahan Shetty announces the completion of his war film Border 2, sharing gratitude for the armed forces and co-stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Ahan Shetty has wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming war film ”Border 2”. He said that he is leaving with a heart full of gratitude for the armed forces, the incredible artists he had the chance to share screen with, and the entire team who have become family.

Ahan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from the sets. He even posted pictures posing with the men in uniform along with his co-stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan.

For the caption, he wrote: “That’s a wrap on Border 2. Walking off set today feels heavier than I expected. This film challenged me and gave me moments I’ll never forget. I’m leaving with a heart full of gratitude for our armed forces, the incredible artists I've had the chance to share the screen with, and the entire team who have become family.”

Calling “Border 2” more than “just a film”, he added: “ It carries the weight of real stories, real courage, and the patriotism that lives beyond the screen. Thank you, Border 2… this chapter will stay with me forever. Jai Hind.”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa with production by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta.

A franchise to the 1997 war drama "Border", the film is reported to be based on India and Pakistan's 1999 Kargil War. ‘Border’ was based on the events of Battle of Longewala.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
