Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Vacationing Together? Same Location, Bouquet Fuel Dating Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aneet Padda's holiday photos sparked Ahaan Panday dating rumors.

Fans noted location similarities to Ahaan's family's photos.

Ahaan previously stated Aneet is his best friend, not girlfriend.

Both actors continue denying romance, maintaining their close friendship.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s chemistry in Saiyaara has continued to keep fans interested, even months after the film’s release. The actors have repeatedly described themselves as close friends, but their latest social media posts have once again sparked dating rumours. Aneet recently shared pictures from an undisclosed holiday, and fans noticed striking similarities with photographs posted earlier by Ahaan’s mother, Deanne Panday. From the cows visible in the background to a bouquet of flowers and what appeared to be the same restaurant, several details led fans to speculate that Ahaan and Aneet may have travelled together. Neither actor has confirmed the speculation.

Fans Spot Similarities In Photos

Aneet shared several photographs from her getaway on Instagram, including pictures of herself with flowers, enjoying a meal and spending time around cows. She did not disclose where the photographs were taken. Fans, however, compared the images with pictures Deanne Panday had shared from Penrith, Cumbria, during a July trip with Ahaan. According to the comparisons shared online, the cows, restaurant setting and bouquet appeared remarkably similar.

The speculation became more intense when some fans suggested that Ahaan may have taken Aneet’s photographs. One Reddit user wrote, "So good that they are not hiding it anymore...but keeping it private..." Another compared their alleged approach to Tom Holland and Zendaya, writing, "I really love the fact that they are keeping it "private". Lowkey like Tom and Zendaya."

Another user commented, "Private.... But... Loud..." while one person claimed, "I know the photographer of these pictures; I think it's Ahaan Panday." A further comment read, "She looks so in love." These are fan theories and have not been confirmed by either Ahaan or Aneet.

What Ahaan Panday Said About Aneet Padda

Ahaan had previously addressed the speculation around his relationship with Aneet in an interview with GO India. He said, "Aneet is my best friend. The whole internet thinks we’re together, but we’re not. Chemistry isn’t always romantic -- it’s about comfort, safety, and being seen. We’ve both made each other feel that. Even though she’s not my girlfriend, I’ll never have a bond as I have with Aneet. Before 'Saiyaara', we both loved this Paulo Coelho quote: ‘It’s the possibility of a dream coming true that makes life interesting.’ We dreamed this together, and it came true. What we’ve shared is so special."

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Meanwhile, Aneet is set to headline Maddock Films’ Shakti Shalini, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Ahaan will next feature in YRF’s action-romance film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, alongside Bobby Deol and Sharvari. The Saiyaara pair is also expected to reunite with director Mohit Suri for another romantic drama.

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The latest holiday speculation has once again put Ahaan and Aneet’s off-screen equation under the spotlight. For now, though, the two continue to maintain that they are close friends, leaving fans to read between the lines of their social media posts.