After Viral AP Dhillon Concert Moment, Tara Sutaria & Veer Pahariya Reportedly Split

Bollywood’s newest much-talked-about romance appears to have reached an unexpected end. Actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, who made headlines in 2025 after publicly acknowledging their relationship, have reportedly gone their separate ways. The development has surprised fans, especially since the duo had only recently shared affectionate posts and public appearances together.

According to a report by Filmfare, the couple has decided to part ways, with sources close to them confirming the split. However, neither Tara nor Veer has officially addressed the reports so far. The exact reason behind the alleged breakup remains unknown.

Relationship That Quickly Caught Public Attention

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya went public with their relationship around mid-July 2025, after reportedly beginning to date earlier in the year. Their romance first caught widespread attention on social media when Tara posted a picture with singer AP Dhillon related to his track Thodi Si Daaru.

Reacting to the post, Veer Pahariya commented, “My,” with a star and red heart emoji. Tara replied, “Mine,” along with an evil eye and a red heart—a response that effectively confirmed their relationship to fans.

In the months that followed, the couple made several joint appearances, including festive celebrations and fashion events, quickly becoming one of Bollywood’s most discussed new pairings.

Concert Controversy and Social Media Speculation

Despite appearing to be going strong, Tara and Veer found themselves in the spotlight for an unexpected reason. During AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert, Tara was seen sharing a friendly moment with the singer on stage. Social media users began circulating clips from the event, closely analysing Veer’s reaction from the audience and interpreting it as discomfort.

Addressing the speculation, Tara took to Instagram and called out “false narratives” and “paid PR.” Veer also clarified that the viral clip had been misleadingly edited.

Later, an unedited video shared by social media influencer Orry showed Veer cheering for Tara and AP Dhillon. Reposting the clip, Veer wrote, “The truth always wins (What the media will never show you).”

Public Appearances and Social Media Soft Launches

The couple had earlier made headlines during Diwali when Tara shared PDA-filled pictures with Veer, effectively soft-launching him on her social media. She captioned the post, “Last night with my firecracker... For our dearest @manishmalhotra05, my favourite host always...”

They were also seen together during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and walked the ramp as showstoppers at fashion events over the past few months.

Where They Stand Professionally

On the work front, Veer Pahariya was last seen in Sky Force, while Tara Sutaria’s most recent release was Apurva. As speculation around their personal lives continues, both actors appear focused on their respective careers.