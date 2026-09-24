After ‘Mirzapur’, Will ‘Panchayat’ Be Made Into A Movie? Raghubir Yadav Reveals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raghubir Yadav discussed 'Panchayat' series adapting into film.

He leaves decision to creators, citing film format challenges.

Complex characters, multiple storylines make a film difficult.

Fans await 'Panchayat' season five, expected 2026.

Mirzapur: The Movie, based on the blockbuster OTT series, has become a box office success. It has collected Rs 222.17 crore at the box office. Since then, expectations have grown around other popular streaming shows making their way to the big screen. Many fans also believe that Panchayat could be adapted for theatres. Amid all this, actor Raghubir Yadav, who plays Pradhan Ji in the series, recently revealed whether a film based on Panchayat could happen.

Raghubir Yadav On ‘Panchayat’ Being Adapted Into Film

Speaking to Variety India about the possibility of Panchayat making its way to theatres, Raghubir Yadav said he would leave the decision to the creators. The actor admitted that he has not even thought about whether the series should be adapted into a film.

“I don’t know, it depends on the writer. If it is made, I will not interfere. I can’t even think about whether it should be made or not. That is their decision. If it is made, I will work in it,” the actor said.

ALSO READ| Sooraj Pancholi Issues Statement After Being Dragged Into Disha Salian Case: ‘Never Met Her Or Aaditya Thackeray’



While bringing Panchayat to theatres could introduce the story of Phulera’s residents to a much wider audience, Yadav believes the format could pose a challenge to the show’s storytelling.

“There may be many more seasons in the writer’s mind. Why would he ruin the seasons by making a film?” he said.

Difficult To Fit ‘Panchayat’ Into Three Hours

Raghubir Yadav also explained that because of the diversity of characters and their individual storylines, it would be difficult to fit the world of Panchayat into a conventional two- or three-hour film.

“I have lived in villages and I know that it is very difficult to sum it up in three or four hours. If you look at anyone’s life in the show - Banrakas, Manju Devi, Sachiv Ji - three hours is nothing,” he said.

ALSO READ| Mary Kom Makes Emotional Revelation On Bigg Boss 20, Says ‘Was Broken, Wanted To End My Life’

Interestingly, Panchayat does not rely solely on its central character. Characters such as Manju Devi, Banrakas, Pradhan-Pati Brij Bhushan and Sachiv Ji have developed their own storylines and relationships over the course of the seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Fans Await ‘Panchayat’ Season 5

Raghubir Yadav’s comments come at a time when viewers are eagerly awaiting the fifth season of Panchayat. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series follows Abhishek Tripathi, a city-bred graduate who takes up the position of secretary at the gram panchayat of the fictional village of Phulera.

Across its four seasons, the show has expanded the world of its characters and storylines while retaining its grounded storytelling style. Prime Video has officially confirmed that Season 5 is targeting a release between October and November 2026.