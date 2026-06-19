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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAfter Keerthy Suresh, Krithi Shetty; Another Video Of Raghavendra Rao Holding Niharika Konidela By The Waist Goes Viral

After Keerthy Suresh, Krithi Shetty; Another Video Of Raghavendra Rao Holding Niharika Konidela By The Waist Goes Viral

The video shows Raghavendra Rao placing his hand around Niharika Konidela’s waist, after which she appears to recoil and looks visibly uncomfortable.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Raghavendra Rao faced backlash for touching actresses.
  • Viral video showed Rao touching Niharika's waist; she recoiled.
  • Rao grabbed actresses' arms while directing new film's shot.
  • Social media users widely condemned his actions, prompting varied responses.

Filmmaker Raghavendra Rao directed the first shot of Anil Ravipudi’s next film with Venkatesh, Kalyanram Nandamuri, Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty and videos from the event are all over social media. However, one particular video of the 84-year-old has been facing backlash. In the video, he grabbed the female actors’ arms to direct them, which has drawn flak on social media. Amid the backlash, another video of him grabbing Niharika Konidela by the waist has gone viral on social media and has been receiving ire from the Internet. 

Raghavendra Rao Holding Niharika Konidela By Waist

The now-viral video shows Raghavendra seated in a chair, and Niharika standing beside him. He then places his hand around her waist; she visibly recoils and attempts to remove it. Looking clearly uncomfortable, she tries once more to pull his hand away before moving behind the chair and holding him from behind, seemingly to defuse the situation without causing a scene.

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Viral Video from Anil’s Movie Launch

Videos from the event show Raghavendra overseeing the filming of the opening shot. At one point, he extends his hand and draws Keerthy towards him by her arm, only to apparently reconsider and do the same with Krithi. He then proceeds to guide Venkatesh and Kalyanram, demonstrating where they should place their arms around the actresses. He ultimately settles his left arm on Kirthi’s right shoulder.

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Although he was explaining the shot for the film, the way he was touching the female actors invited backlash.

How Did Social Media Users React?

“He is a legendary director who gave us great films but he is a habitual harraser,” wrote one person. 

Another added, “This isn't obvious. That's the director's touch.”

“How can he touch a women like that? Indecent old granny,” commented a third. 

A fourth posted, “He is old idiot only , objectifying women in his every movie.”

“Endi ra ee musalodu, pratisari touch cheyanike chustaduu (Why does this old man always try to touch?)” criticised yet another social media user. 

“An old man would know his limits to maintain good touch, irrespective of his profession or his achievements. This feels odd!” read a sixth comment.

Another wrote, “Why does he touch women like that? He could do the same scene without touching them. Creepy Raghavendra Rao.”

Some, however, took his side. One person wrote, “He is directing first short of the film, he is explaining director thats how the actors should place on heroines shoulder, then the heroines need to swap, he is explaining director the scene of first short, and he is not a stupid you stupid, he is a legend.”

“That person is legendary director who gave 90+ blockbusters to Telugu film industry better watch you mouth,” read yet another comment. 

“He is Rajamouli's guru who directed more than 100 films. Introduced Magesh babu and Allu arjun. He is just explaining a shot here.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent backlash against filmmaker Raghavendra Rao?

Raghavendra Rao faced backlash after videos showed him touching female actors. This included grabbing their arms to direct a shot and placing a hand around Niharika Konidela's waist, leading to visible discomfort.

Which actors were involved in the incidents with Raghavendra Rao?

Videos showed Raghavendra Rao drawing Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty by their arms while directing a film shot. Another viral video showed him placing his hand around Niharika Konidela's waist.

How did Niharika Konidela react to the incident involving Raghavendra Rao?

Niharika Konidela visibly recoiled and tried to remove Raghavendra Rao's hand from her waist. She then moved behind his chair, appearing to defuse the situation.

What was Raghavendra Rao doing when he touched the actors?

He was directing the first shot of Anil Ravipudi's new film, demonstrating actor placements for a scene. However, his method of touching the female actors invited criticism.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 09:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Entertainment News Keerthy Suresh Raghavendra Rao ENtertainment News Krithi Shetty
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