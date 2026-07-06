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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAfsana Khan Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple, Netizens Accuse Her Of Doing It For ‘Fame’

Afsana Khan Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple, Netizens Accuse Her Of Doing It For ‘Fame’

Afsana Khan visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple with her husband, seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings. She shared photos, calling it a grateful spiritual visit after moving to Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 07:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Afsana Khan, husband visited Mahakaleshwar temple, Ujjain.
  • She sought blessings, expressed gratitude for new life chapter.
  • Visit sparked social media debate regarding her religious identity.

Afsana Khan recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain along with her husband, Saaj, where the couple offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva. The singer later shared a series of photographs from the temple on social media, describing the visit as a deeply spiritual experience.

Having recently moved to Mumbai and settled into a new home, Afsana revealed that the pilgrimage was her way of expressing gratitude and seeking divine blessings for this new chapter in her life.

Afsana Khan Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple During Birthday Month

Sharing glimpses of the visit, Afsana wrote, "Jai Shri Mahakal. Everything happens through Mahakal's grace. One receives the privilege of visiting His abode only when He calls. During my birthday month, Mahadev blessed us by inviting us to His holy feet, and that is our greatest blessing."

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She went on to dedicate every milestone in her life, including the songs from Dhurandhar, her professional achievements, and personal happiness, to Lord Shiva.

Afsana also spoke about attending the temple's aarti and visiting the revered Kal Bhairav shrine, saying the experience filled her heart with peace and gratitude. Reflecting on the journey with her husband, she added that walking together in Mahadev's devotion was among the greatest blessings of their married life.

For the temple visit, Afsana wore a striking red traditional suit paired with a floral gajra, a gold necklace, and matching bangles, and Saaj opted for a classic white kurta-pyjama.

Social Media Reactions Divided

While many fans appreciated the singer's expression of faith, her visit also drew criticism from some social media users.

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Several commenters questioned her religious identity, with some suggesting she should change her name if she wished to practise Hindu rituals. Others accused her of hurting religious sentiments or alleged that the visit was intended to gain publicity. One user remarked, "And you still call yourself a Muslim."

Despite the criticism, many supporters defended Afsana's right to practise her faith as she chooses, with the singer herself focusing solely on sharing her spiritual experience and gratitude following the visit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain?

Singer Afsana Khan visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with her husband, Saaj, where they offered prayers and sought blessings.

Why did Afsana Khan undertake the pilgrimage to Mahakaleshwar Temple?

Afsana visited to express gratitude and seek divine blessings for a new chapter in her life, including her recent move to Mumbai and settling into a new home. She described it as a deeply spiritual experience.

How did social media users react to Afsana Khan's visit?

Social media reactions were divided. While many fans appreciated her faith, some criticized her religious identity and accused her of hurting sentiments or seeking publicity.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 07:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Shiva Mahakaleshwar Temple Afsana Khan MUMBAI UJJAIN
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