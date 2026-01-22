Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Says ‘Border 2 Zaroor Dekhunga’, Varun Dhawan Reacts

Cricket and Bollywood found an unexpected crossover on social media this week when Afghanistan’s star cricketer Rashid Khan joined one of the most talked-about digital trends linked to the upcoming Hindi war drama Border 2. The Afghan T20I captain’s casual Instagram reel, shot far from film sets or cricket stadiums, quickly grabbed attention and sparked reactions from actors, fans and fellow sportspersons alike.

Shared from a roadside location in Dubai, the video showed Rashid Khan roasting corn over coal, soaking in the everyday simplicity of the moment. What turned the clip viral, however, was its soundtrack and caption, both referencing Border 2, which has been steadily gaining momentum online.

Rashid Khan’s Reel Strikes a Chord Online

In the short video posted on his official Instagram account, a song from Border 2 plays in the background as Rashid enjoys roasted corn by the highway. Maintaining a light-hearted tone, the cricketer captioned the post, “Border 2 toh mein zaroor dekhunga… but let’s see what happens if I post this.”

The reel resonated with fans almost instantly, earning widespread engagement and shares. Rashid is currently in the UAE for the Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 series, making the moment feel even more organic and unplanned. His relaxed setting stood in sharp contrast to the high-octane theme of the film, adding to the charm of the post.

Bollywood Cast Reacts, Suniel Shetty’s Comment Steals Spotlight

Soon after the reel gained traction, members of the Border 2 cast joined the conversation. Actor Varun Dhawan responded with a friendly “Haa bhai.” Ahan Shetty, who plays a key role in the film, also expressed warmth, commenting, “Lots of love bhai.”

The surprise element came when veteran actor Suniel Shetty, who was part of the original Border (1997), reacted to Rashid’s post. His comment, “Ye hui na baat,” delighted fans and added nostalgia to the interaction, bridging generations of the franchise.

Cricketers Amplify Border 2’s Reach Beyond Cinema Circles

Rashid Khan isn’t the only cricketer to jump on the trend. Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul also shared a similar video in support of Border 2. In Rahul’s case, the connection runs deeper, as Ahan Shetty is his brother-in-law. With prominent sports personalities organically promoting the film, Border 2 has managed to expand its reach well beyond traditional film marketing strategies.

About Border 2

Scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23, just ahead of Republic Day, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol in the lead, alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, with Ahan Shetty in a significant role. The film is a sequel to the iconic 1997 war drama Border, which featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna and remains one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated war films.