Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayushmann Khurrana discussed his new film 'Udta Teer' on a show.

He revealed film plot, leading to a joke referencing Adnan Sami.

Adnan Sami playfully reacted online, asking for film rights.

Khurrana's upcoming film 'Udta Teer' releases on October 9.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Kullu, comedian Rajat Sood and mentalist Suhani Shah joined Samay Raina as guest panellists on the latest members-only episode of India’s Got Latent 2. During the episode, Ayushmann spoke about his upcoming film Udta Teer. He was also seen wearing a black T-shirt with the film’s title prominently printed in white. When Samay asked him about the film’s plot, Kullu intervened and made a reference to singer Adnan Sami. The joke left everyone on the show in stitches and has now caught the singer’s attention.

But before we get to Adnan’s reaction, here’s a look at the segment from the latest episode that has been doing the rounds on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana On ‘Udta Teer’ Plot

During the show, Ayushmann opened up about his upcoming film Udta Teer. Samay then jokingly asked if he had come on the show to promote the film. The actor responded by referencing Alia Bhatt, who, along with Sharvari, promoted Alpha during the first episode of season 2 on Netflix.

“I’m dressed like this. Just like Alia didn’t do it, I didn’t do it either,” Ayushmann joked.

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Samay then asked him about the film’s storyline. Ayushmann revealed that he plays a Pakistani spy in what he described as India’s first “patriotic comedy” and shared details about the film’s storyline.

“It’s India’s first patriotic comedy. It’s also a spy comedy. Isme main ek Pakistani spy hoon jo India mein aata hai, uski yaddasht chali jaati hai aur woh sochta hai ki woh Indian hai. Usko desh bhakti toh yaad hai, lekin desh kaunsa hai bhul jaata hai [I play a Pakistani spy who comes to India and then has a memory loss. He thinks he is an Indian. He is patriotic but forgets which country he belongs to],” Ayushmann replied.

Kullu immediately chimed in, saying, “Woh Adnan Sami hai (That is Adnan Sami).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India’s Got Latent (@indiasgotlatent)

Adnan Sami Reacts To Pakistani Spy Joke

The joke also caught Adnan Sami’s attention. The singer took to the comments section of the reel and jokingly asked the makers to get the rights from him before making the film.

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“Pehle Mujhse ‘Rights’ Lo Aur Phir Film Banao [Take the rights from me first and then make that film]!!!!”

It is worth noting that Adnan Sami, who was born in London, was a Canadian citizen before acquiring Indian citizenship through naturalisation in early 2016. In recognition of his contribution to music, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian awards. A multi-instrumentalist capable of playing 32 instruments, Sami is particularly known for his piano skills and has been credited with introducing the santoor and Indian classical music to the piano.

About ‘Udta Teer’

Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles and marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. It is slated for a theatrical release on October 9.